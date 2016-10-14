Hurricane Matthew hits the Carolinas
Marquis Sheffield of Herbert Street retrieves clothing from his flooded home after Hurricane Matthew caused severe flooding in Goldsboro, North Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A neighborhood is submerged in flood waters from the swollen Tar River in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, in Tarboro, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A rescue team navigates their boat through the flooded streets as the Tar River crests in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, in Princeville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Flood waters from the swollen Tar River rise into a residential porch in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, in Tarboro, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Headstones in a churchyard cemetery cast reflections in flood waters as the Tar River rises to dangerous levels in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, in Tarboro, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Mist rises off the water as a flooded building is pictured after Hurricane Matthew passes in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission officers search by boat over a submerged road for those in need of rescue as river waters rise dangerously after Hurricane Matthew hit the state, in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A semi truck that drove past a barricade is removed from a washed away road on Highway 117 in Goldsboro, North Carolina. REUTERS/Nicole Craine
An aerial view shows flood waters in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A cat escapes the high water in a flooded area in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Wesley Turner of Hoke Lane, returning to his property, checks under his home in Kinston, North Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A cat sits in the flooding waters from Hurricane Matthew in downtown Nichols, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
The roof a student driver car is pictured partly underwater in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Workers take a boat loaded with containment booms into a flooded area as a result of Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rescue personal evacuate a resident by boat after flood waters from Hurricane Matthew inundated the downtown area in Nichols, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
An abandoned truck lies in submerged waters in Lumberton. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A utility pole with a no parking sign sits in a a creek after a lake burst its dam because of a deluge in Fayetteville. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A man uses a small canoe to assist a neighbor in removing personal items from his home in Lumberton. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Shawn Stamps of Dayton, Ohio, removes sand carried by the storm surge from his property along Waccamaw Drive in Garden City Beach. REUTERS/Randall Hill
North Carolina Army National Guardsmen and local emergency services assist with evacuation efforts. Jonathan Shaw/U.S. Army National Guard
A Charleston resident kayaks down a flooded Rutledge Avenue in Charleston. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Flood waters rise up to homes in an affluent historic neighborhood in Charleston. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A cashier uses a bare bulb powered by a portable generator in a hardware store operating during a lengthy electricity outage in Elizabethtown. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Storm surge and rainwater burst the banks of Colonial Lake and partially submerge park benches in Charleston. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A resident walks through flood waters next to a partially submerged car on East Battery Street at the southern-most tip of Charleston. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
North Carolina emergency services evacuate residents in Fayetteville. Jonathan Shaw/U.S. Army National Guard
Anthony Branch carries belongings from his home in Lumberton. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Captain Jason Perzan (L) and firefighter Charles Thomas (R) both with the Conway Fire Department assist a man after his vehicle stalled on a flooded road in Conway, South Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A sign for Charleston's Colonial Lake is submerged after it burst it's banks when Hurricane Matthew hit Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
South Carolina National Guard members patrol in Charleston, South Carolina. Erica Knight/U.S. Army National Guard
A Charleston resident carries her pet dog through flood waters on Broad Street in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Charleston residents wade through flood waters at the intersection of Rutledge Avenue and Broad Street in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A cyclist rides through flood waters on Broad Street in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Residents attempt to cross a flooded road in Conway, South Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Flood waters submerge the historic city market area in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Storm surge and rainwater begin to inundate King Street at the southern-most tip of Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A Charleston resident reacts to the wind and rain as he pauses with his bicycle along the East Battery promenade on the southern tip of the city in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A man walks through floods on East Battery Street as storm surge and rain water hit Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
