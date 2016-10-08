Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Oct 8, 2016 | 4:40pm EDT

Hurricane Matthew slams Florida

Onlookers view a washed out portion of State Highway A1A in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in Flagler Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Onlookers view a washed out portion of State Highway A1A in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in Flagler Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Onlookers view a washed out portion of State Highway A1A in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in Flagler Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Close
1 / 33
A stairway, where the connecting portion to the street was washed away by storm surge, is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in Ormond Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

A stairway, where the connecting portion to the street was washed away by storm surge, is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in Ormond Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A stairway, where the connecting portion to the street was washed away by storm surge, is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in Ormond Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Close
2 / 33
The roof of an adjacent condominium building lies on top of the roof of La Bella Inn in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

The roof of an adjacent condominium building lies on top of the roof of La Bella Inn in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
The roof of an adjacent condominium building lies on top of the roof of La Bella Inn in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Close
3 / 33
Onlookers view a washed out portion of State Highway A1A in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in Flagler Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Onlookers view a washed out portion of State Highway A1A in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in Flagler Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Onlookers view a washed out portion of State Highway A1A in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in Flagler Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Close
4 / 33
Debris and branches of fallen trees are seen outside a house in Jacksonville Beach, after Hurricane Matthew hit, Florida. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Debris and branches of fallen trees are seen outside a house in Jacksonville Beach, after Hurricane Matthew hit, Florida. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Debris and branches of fallen trees are seen outside a house in Jacksonville Beach, after Hurricane Matthew hit, Florida. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
5 / 33
Homeowner Joe Lovece surveys the damage to the kitchen at the back of his oceanfront home in Ormond Beach. Lovece rode out the storm as waves took away the room at the back of his home. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Homeowner Joe Lovece surveys the damage to the kitchen at the back of his oceanfront home in Ormond Beach. Lovece rode out the storm as waves took away the room at the back of his home. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Homeowner Joe Lovece surveys the damage to the kitchen at the back of his oceanfront home in Ormond Beach. Lovece rode out the storm as waves took away the room at the back of his home. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Close
6 / 33
Homeowner Joe Lovece stands on what had been the back patio of his oceanfront home. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Homeowner Joe Lovece stands on what had been the back patio of his oceanfront home. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Homeowner Joe Lovece stands on what had been the back patio of his oceanfront home. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Close
7 / 33
A motorist drives around a downed tree blocking a road in Ormond Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

A motorist drives around a downed tree blocking a road in Ormond Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A motorist drives around a downed tree blocking a road in Ormond Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Close
8 / 33
George Boyce points to a room that used to be attached to the other side of his trailer in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in Flagler Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

George Boyce points to a room that used to be attached to the other side of his trailer in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in Flagler Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
George Boyce points to a room that used to be attached to the other side of his trailer in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in Flagler Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Close
9 / 33
A fallen tree is seen outside a house in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A fallen tree is seen outside a house in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A fallen tree is seen outside a house in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
10 / 33
A pedestrian walks past a damaged arcade along the boardwalk in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

A pedestrian walks past a damaged arcade along the boardwalk in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A pedestrian walks past a damaged arcade along the boardwalk in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Close
11 / 33
A damaged gas station in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

A damaged gas station in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A damaged gas station in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Close
12 / 33
Michael Boebert looks at a beach stairway that got lodged underneath a pier in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Michael Boebert looks at a beach stairway that got lodged underneath a pier in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Michael Boebert looks at a beach stairway that got lodged underneath a pier in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Close
13 / 33
Robert Kappenberg searches for treasure on the beach in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Robert Kappenberg searches for treasure on the beach in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Robert Kappenberg searches for treasure on the beach in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Close
14 / 33
Jordan Mays removes the roof that blew off of a U.S. Post Office location in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Jordan Mays removes the roof that blew off of a U.S. Post Office location in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Jordan Mays removes the roof that blew off of a U.S. Post Office location in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Close
15 / 33
Rain batters homes as the eye of Hurricane Matthew passes Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Rain batters homes as the eye of Hurricane Matthew passes Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Rain batters homes as the eye of Hurricane Matthew passes Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Close
16 / 33
Awnings from an oceanfront shopping area lie on the ground as the eye of Hurricane Matthew approaches Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Awnings from an oceanfront shopping area lie on the ground as the eye of Hurricane Matthew approaches Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Awnings from an oceanfront shopping area lie on the ground as the eye of Hurricane Matthew approaches Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Close
17 / 33
Parts of the exterior wall of the oceanfront Hilton Daytona Beach Resort wall falls off as the eye of Hurricane Matthew passes Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Parts of the exterior wall of the oceanfront Hilton Daytona Beach Resort wall falls off as the eye of Hurricane Matthew passes Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Parts of the exterior wall of the oceanfront Hilton Daytona Beach Resort wall falls off as the eye of Hurricane Matthew passes Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Close
18 / 33
A wall lies on the pavement after it was blown out at the LaPlaya Resort & Suites after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

A wall lies on the pavement after it was blown out at the LaPlaya Resort & Suites after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A wall lies on the pavement after it was blown out at the LaPlaya Resort & Suites after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Close
19 / 33
A sign of a Sunoco gas station, damaged by Hurricane Matthew, is seen in Melbourne. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A sign of a Sunoco gas station, damaged by Hurricane Matthew, is seen in Melbourne. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A sign of a Sunoco gas station, damaged by Hurricane Matthew, is seen in Melbourne. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
20 / 33
A lamp post is seen on a sidewalk after Hurricane Matthew hits, in Melbourne. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A lamp post is seen on a sidewalk after Hurricane Matthew hits, in Melbourne. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A lamp post is seen on a sidewalk after Hurricane Matthew hits, in Melbourne. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
21 / 33
Debris flies through the air as the eye of Hurricane Matthew nears Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Debris flies through the air as the eye of Hurricane Matthew nears Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Debris flies through the air as the eye of Hurricane Matthew nears Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Close
22 / 33
LaPlaya Resort & Suites owner Efrain Silva (L) and Don Rasmussen survey the damage to Silva's hotel after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

LaPlaya Resort & Suites owner Efrain Silva (L) and Don Rasmussen survey the damage to Silva's hotel after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
LaPlaya Resort & Suites owner Efrain Silva (L) and Don Rasmussen survey the damage to Silva's hotel after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Close
23 / 33
A boat sits in front of a business after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

A boat sits in front of a business after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A boat sits in front of a business after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Close
24 / 33
A motorist maneuvers around debris on the road after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

A motorist maneuvers around debris on the road after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A motorist maneuvers around debris on the road after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Close
25 / 33
Part of the roof of a business peels away as the eye of Hurricane Matthew passes Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Part of the roof of a business peels away as the eye of Hurricane Matthew passes Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Part of the roof of a business peels away as the eye of Hurricane Matthew passes Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Close
26 / 33
Metal roofing material is wrapped around a light pole and a palm tree (R) after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Metal roofing material is wrapped around a light pole and a palm tree (R) after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Metal roofing material is wrapped around a light pole and a palm tree (R) after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Close
27 / 33
A car is seen at a flooded oceanfront hotel parking lot after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

A car is seen at a flooded oceanfront hotel parking lot after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A car is seen at a flooded oceanfront hotel parking lot after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Close
28 / 33
A downed palm tree lies in front of a house after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

A downed palm tree lies in front of a house after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A downed palm tree lies in front of a house after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Close
29 / 33
The roof of a nearby business lies on a street after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

The roof of a nearby business lies on a street after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
The roof of a nearby business lies on a street after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Close
30 / 33
Rain batters palm trees in front of the Ocean Center as the eye of Hurricane Matthew passes Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Rain batters palm trees in front of the Ocean Center as the eye of Hurricane Matthew passes Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Rain batters palm trees in front of the Ocean Center as the eye of Hurricane Matthew passes Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Close
31 / 33
Debris lies in front of a house after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Debris lies in front of a house after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Debris lies in front of a house after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Close
32 / 33
Two people take shelter in an open-air, oceanfront bandshell as the eye of Hurricane Matthew approaches Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Two people take shelter in an open-air, oceanfront bandshell as the eye of Hurricane Matthew approaches Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Two people take shelter in an open-air, oceanfront bandshell as the eye of Hurricane Matthew approaches Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Haiti from above

Haiti from above

Next Slideshows

Haiti from above

Haiti from above

Aerial images of Haiti after Hurricane Matthew.

Oct 07 2016
The view of Trump from abroad

The view of Trump from abroad

People around the world share their views on Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Oct 07 2016
Colombia's long war with the FARC

Colombia's long war with the FARC

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos won the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for his efforts to end a 52-year-old war with Marxist rebels, a surprise choice...

Oct 07 2016
Bahamas battered by Hurricane Matthew

Bahamas battered by Hurricane Matthew

Images from the Bahamas in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.

Oct 07 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast