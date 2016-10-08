Hurricane Matthew slams Florida
Onlookers view a washed out portion of State Highway A1A in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in Flagler Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
A stairway, where the connecting portion to the street was washed away by storm surge, is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in Ormond Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
The roof of an adjacent condominium building lies on top of the roof of La Bella Inn in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Debris and branches of fallen trees are seen outside a house in Jacksonville Beach, after Hurricane Matthew hit, Florida. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Homeowner Joe Lovece surveys the damage to the kitchen at the back of his oceanfront home in Ormond Beach. Lovece rode out the storm as waves took away the room at the back of his home. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Homeowner Joe Lovece stands on what had been the back patio of his oceanfront home. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
A motorist drives around a downed tree blocking a road in Ormond Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
George Boyce points to a room that used to be attached to the other side of his trailer in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in Flagler Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
A fallen tree is seen outside a house in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A pedestrian walks past a damaged arcade along the boardwalk in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
A damaged gas station in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Michael Boebert looks at a beach stairway that got lodged underneath a pier in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Robert Kappenberg searches for treasure on the beach in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Jordan Mays removes the roof that blew off of a U.S. Post Office location in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Rain batters homes as the eye of Hurricane Matthew passes Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Awnings from an oceanfront shopping area lie on the ground as the eye of Hurricane Matthew approaches Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Parts of the exterior wall of the oceanfront Hilton Daytona Beach Resort wall falls off as the eye of Hurricane Matthew passes Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
A wall lies on the pavement after it was blown out at the LaPlaya Resort & Suites after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
A sign of a Sunoco gas station, damaged by Hurricane Matthew, is seen in Melbourne. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A lamp post is seen on a sidewalk after Hurricane Matthew hits, in Melbourne. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Debris flies through the air as the eye of Hurricane Matthew nears Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
LaPlaya Resort & Suites owner Efrain Silva (L) and Don Rasmussen survey the damage to Silva's hotel after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
A boat sits in front of a business after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
A motorist maneuvers around debris on the road after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Part of the roof of a business peels away as the eye of Hurricane Matthew passes Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Metal roofing material is wrapped around a light pole and a palm tree (R) after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
A car is seen at a flooded oceanfront hotel parking lot after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
A downed palm tree lies in front of a house after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
The roof of a nearby business lies on a street after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Rain batters palm trees in front of the Ocean Center as the eye of Hurricane Matthew passes Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Debris lies in front of a house after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Two people take shelter in an open-air, oceanfront bandshell as the eye of Hurricane Matthew approaches Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
