Pictures | Sat Oct 24, 2015

Hurricane Patricia bears down

A woman is pictured in her badly damaged home after it was hit by Hurricane Patricia in the town of Chamela near Punto Perula, in the Mexican state of Colima, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
A resident crosses a log bridge in an area damaged by heavy rains caused by Hurricane Patricia on the outskirts of the town of Comala, in the Mexican state of Colima, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
The damaged roof of a Pemex gas station is seen in Casimiro, Mexico October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
Red Cross volunteers load humanitarian aid boxes from a truck in the Pacific beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
Boys play next to a tree fell by wind after the passing of Hurricane Patricia in La Union de Tula, Mexico October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
Children are pictured in their badly damaged home after it was hit by Hurricane Patricia in the town of Chamela near Punto Perula, in the Mexican state of Colima, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
A tree felled by wind is seen after the passing of Hurricane Patricia in Casimiro, Mexico October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
A sign felled by wind is seen after the passing of Hurricane Patricia in Casimiro, Mexico October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
Residents get into a public bus in the rain in Guadalajara, Mexico October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
Residents, who were evacuated from their homes, are pictured at the University of Puerto Vallarta, which is being used as a shelter, in the Pacific beach resort city of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico October 23. 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
An employee boards up the windows of a store as Hurricane Patricia approaches the Pacific beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
A man takes pictures of the surf on the beach in Acapulco, Mexico, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Claudio Vargas

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
Hurricane Patricia, a Category 5 storm, is seen approaching the coast of Mexico in a NASA picture taken from the International Space Station October 23, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
Tourists try to catch the last flight out of Puerto Vallata at the city's international airport as Hurricane Patricia approached the Pacific beach resort, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
Tourists, who were evacuated from their hotel arrive at the University of Puerto Vallarta used as a shelter as Hurricane Patricia approaches the Pacific beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico October 23. 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
A resident, who was evacuated from her home, looks out through a window at the University of Puerto Vallarta, which is being used as a shelter, in the Pacific beach resort city of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
Trees are seen along in Pacific beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico October 23. 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
Children, who were evacuated from their homes, are pictured at the University of Puerto Vallarta, which is being used as a shelter, in the Pacific beach resort city of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico October 23. 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
Tourists watch as waves hit the shore in Acapulco October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Claudio Vargas

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
An employee boards up the windows of a restaurant as Hurricane Patricia approaches the Pacific beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico October 23. 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
United Airlines employees covering computers at the city's international airport as Hurricane Patricia approached the Pacific beach resort, Mexico October 23. 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
An employee of a car rental company tapes up a glass door as he prepares for Hurricane Patricia in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
A tourist leaves a hotel as Hurricane Patricia approaches the Pacific beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
An employee boards up the windows of a restaurant as Hurricane Patricia approaches the Pacific beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
A man holding an umbrella walks along the city's historic boardwalk as Hurricane Patricia approaches the Pacific beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
