Hurricane Raymond approaches
Members of a family stand with umbrellas on a bridge that was damaged by last month's Hurricane Manuel, during rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Members of a family stand with umbrellas on a bridge that was damaged by last month's Hurricane Manuel, during rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A child, who was evacuated during Hurricane Raymond, rests at a school used as a shelter in Zihuatanejo October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A child, who was evacuated during Hurricane Raymond, rests at a school used as a shelter in Zihuatanejo October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Members of a family, who were evacuated from their home during Hurricane Raymond, wait in a school used as a shelter in Zihuatanejo October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Members of a family, who were evacuated from their home during Hurricane Raymond, wait in a school used as a shelter in Zihuatanejo October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A man uses a poncho as he watches vehicles cross a temporary bridge that was built to replace a bridge (L) damaged by last month's Hurricane Manuel, during rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry...more
A man uses a poncho as he watches vehicles cross a temporary bridge that was built to replace a bridge (L) damaged by last month's Hurricane Manuel, during rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
People cross a makeshift bridge as rain falls during Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
People cross a makeshift bridge as rain falls during Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A man with an umbrella crosses a makeshift bridge as rain falls, brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. More heavy rain spawned by Hurricane Raymond as it churns over the Pacific fell on southwestern Mexico on Tuesday,...more
A man with an umbrella crosses a makeshift bridge as rain falls, brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. More heavy rain spawned by Hurricane Raymond as it churns over the Pacific fell on southwestern Mexico on Tuesday, soaking areas hit by record flooding last month, but forecasters said the storm was weakening and appeared unlikely to reach land. The port and schools remained closed in the resort city of Acapulco, which also was battered by tropical storms that struck Mexico in mid-September. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A man wears a poncho as he crosses a makeshift bridge as rain falls brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A man wears a poncho as he crosses a makeshift bridge as rain falls brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
People huddle under umbrellas on a bridge that was damaged by last month's Hurricane Manuel as they watch rain fall brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
People huddle under umbrellas on a bridge that was damaged by last month's Hurricane Manuel as they watch rain fall brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A general view of a beach is seen as rain falls, brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A general view of a beach is seen as rain falls, brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A resident uses an umbrella to take cover from rain brought by Hurricane Raymond while walking at a beach in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
A resident uses an umbrella to take cover from rain brought by Hurricane Raymond while walking at a beach in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
A man drives his motorcycle through a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
A man drives his motorcycle through a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
A resident walks through a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
A resident walks through a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
A local worker (R) removes debris from a river swollen by rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A local worker (R) removes debris from a river swollen by rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A resident walks through a flooded street as she takes cover from rain caused by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
A resident walks through a flooded street as she takes cover from rain caused by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
Soldiers (R) and a police vehicle patrol the streets after rains from Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Soldiers (R) and a police vehicle patrol the streets after rains from Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A resident uses an umbrella to take cover from rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
A resident uses an umbrella to take cover from rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
People drive vehicles through a street flooded by rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
People drive vehicles through a street flooded by rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Men ride a scooter in the rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
Men ride a scooter in the rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
Firefighters (R) inspect a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
Firefighters (R) inspect a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
A woman pushes her car through a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
A woman pushes her car through a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
A resident walks through a flooded street as she takes cover from rain caused by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
A resident walks through a flooded street as she takes cover from rain caused by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
Residents look out from their home (top) as others stand on the sidewalk of a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
Residents look out from their home (top) as others stand on the sidewalk of a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
A general view shows Acapulco bay during rains from Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
A general view shows Acapulco bay during rains from Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
Residents use umbrellas to take cover from rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
Residents use umbrellas to take cover from rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
Next Slideshows
Brazilian oil sale protests
Anti-government demonstrators protest against the auctioning off of an oilfield in Brazil.
Refighting Napoleon
Leipzig, Germany commemorated the 200th anniversary of the largest battle of the Napoleonic Wars by reenacting it with thousands of military enthusiasts.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Most Twitter followers
Which celebrities have the most followers on Twitter?
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.