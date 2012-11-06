Hurricane Sandy
Resident Lorraine Orobello stays warm by standing around a fire as she eats near her damaged house in the Staten Island borough of New York November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man mops the floor after it had been hosed off while working to clean the mud out of the Celestial Church of Christ in the Coney Island area of the Brooklyn borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People salvage food from bags thrown out of a flooded store in the Coney Island area of the Brooklyn borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Residents hold hands as they walk together to survey damage incurred by fire and hurricane Sandy in the Queens borough region of Breezy Point in New York November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ruined mattresses sit in a pile outside a beachfront home as residents continue to clean up after Hurricane Sandy in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Julia Porazzo, 13, cleans her flooded home next to a message her family wrote outside the front door of their damaged house in the Staten Island borough of New York November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Soldiers from the National Guard help to unload supplies to set up a donation distribution center for victims of superstorm Sandy at St. Camillus School in the Rockaways area of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas...more
A couple walks through destroyed sections of boardwalk ripped apart by superstorm Sandy along Shore Front Parkway in the Rockaways area of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People attend a mass in Hoboken, New Jersey, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Neighbors talk outside their storm damaged homes as residents continue to clean up after Hurricane Sandy in Toms River, New Jersey, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
New York City Marathon runners carry relief supplies through a damaged neighborhood in the Staten Island borough of New York November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A girl watches over a bag of donated clothing retrieved from a pile that had been left on the street for victims of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Residents sift through donated clothing left on the street for victims of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Aviation Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Andre Nation signals an MH-65D Dolphin helicopter assigned to Coast Guard Squadron (CG) 65 to land on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp off of the Atlantic coast, November 2, 2012. The Navy is...more
A damaged house is shown in this Army National Guard aerial photo taken over the Jersey Shore seen during a visit by National Guard senior leaders to areas impacted by Hurricane Sandy in New Jersey and New York on November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim...more
Victims of hurricane Sandy sit near a fire to stay warm outside their destroyed homes in the Staten Island borough of New York November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man looks over the remains of a home in the Staten Island Borough of New York, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
New York Air National Guard Master Sgt. Thomas Moade from the 174th Attack Wing out of Syracuse New York carries food and water across a plank to assist a local man on Staten Island in New York on November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeremy M. Call/New York...more
A new inlet that was cut across the barrier island of the New Jersey coastal town Mantoloking just north of where Hurricane Sandy made landfall in Ocean County, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/NOAA
An Ocean City resident jogs on the boardwalk post- Hurricane Sandy in Ocean City, New Jersey, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Anderson
Eddie Liu uses a broom to clean up mud and water from extensive flooding in a laundromat due to superstorm Sandy in the Coney Island neighborhood of New York November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mac Abrotsky sits in his room in his 5th floor apartment in a high-rise building that remains devoid of power, heat, and water in the Brighton Beach neighborhood of New York, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A block of high-rise apartment buildings that remain devoid of power, heat, and water stand in front of other buildings that have their utilities intact in the Brighton Beach neighborhood of New York, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People wait in line to buy gas at a station, as the Empire State Building and the skyline of New York is seen in the background, at Union City, New Jersey November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
New York Army National Guard Soldiers and a state trooper provide the power to free a New York motorist stuck in beach sand in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in this November 1, 2012 photograph released on November 2. REUTERS/New York National...more
Maria Baye-Guzman removes debris left from Hurricane Sandy from her home in the Staten Island Borough of New York, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Workers clean up a flooded out store in Coney Island, New York, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Police tape blocks the entrance to a fuelling station where people wait inline in Brooklyn, New York Harbor, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People travel in a bus from Manhattan back to the Brooklyn borough in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Much of New York's Lower Manhattan remains in the dark as lights stay on at One World Trade Center as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Boats, dumpsters and other debris block the North Jersey Coast Line rail track at Morgan Draw Bridge in New Jersey in the aftermath of super storm Sandy, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/New Jersey Transit/Handout
Flood debris is left on the hood of a car damaged by Hurricane Sandy in the New Dorp Beach neighborhood of the Staten Island borough of New York, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman weeps after learning that a neighbor presumed missing is okay while cleaning out her home in a neighborhood heavily damaged by Hurricane Sandy in the New Dorp Beach neighborhood of the Staten Island borough of New York, November 1, 2012....more
Fans sit at the ready in the lobby of the Verizon building in lower Manhattan in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man holds a container while waiting to get fuel at a gas station in the New York City borough of Queens on November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Local residents argue for their place in line while waiting to get fuel at a gas station in the New York City borough of Queens on November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The remnants of a roller coast sits in the surf three days after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Women sit in a bar lit by candlelight in the Lower East Village in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman covers her face in frustration while waiting for hours in line to get fuel outside at a gas station in the New York City borough of Queens on November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Boats are seen in a yard, where they washed onto shore during Hurricane Sandy, near Monmouth Beach, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
A flooded stairwell which leads down to a platform beneath street level at the flooded South Ferry-Whitehall Subway Terminal, which serves the 1, R and N subway lines, in lower Manhattan October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Lisa and Julia Kravchenko pose in their Halloween costumes as they stand in an area ruined by Hurricane Sandy in Staten Island, New York, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Burned houses are seen next to those which survived in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A family walks through a flooded street at Hoboken in New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People raise the American flag among the wreckage of their homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People try to open their garage on the floodwaters in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Men inspect a beach club destroyed by Hurricane Sandy in Sea Bright, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Residents stand over vehicles which were submerged in a parking structure in the financial district of Lower Manhattan, New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jenna Webb (L), 18, and Zoe Jurusik, 20, paddle-board down a flooded city street in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Bethany Beach, Delaware, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Manager Devin Vilardi wears a headlamp while doing paperwork at Professor Thom's bar, that is still serving drinks even though they have no power, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Pedestrians walk along a damaged section of a boardwalk in the borough of Queens in New York, October 30, 2012. Reuters/ Gil Cohen Magen
A playground apparatus stands surrounded by water pushed up by Hurricane Sandy in Bellport, New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A girl peers inside a cottage along Roy Carpenter's Beach that was destroyed by Hurricane Sandy in Matunuck, Rhode Island October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Residents look over the remains of burned homes in the Rockaways section of New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Bystanders survey the 700-ton John B. Caddell tanker on the north shore of Staten Island, New York, October 30th, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Berrigan
Members of the FDNY work on a fire among homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Destruction in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy is seen with this home that was ripped off its foundation and deposited, whole, in a nearby marshy area in Union Beach, New Jersey, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Sharon Karr/FEMA/Handout
An insurance adjuster uses a camera to record damage incurred by fire and hurricane Sandy in the Queens borough region of Breezy Point in New York November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man holds bags full of food at a FEMA aid station as he recovers from damage incurred by hurricane Sandy in the Queens borough region of the Rockaways in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Car are seen on a street flooded at Hoboken in New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Emergency personnel rescue residents from flood waters brought on by Hurricane Sandy in Little Ferry, New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Trent Risley, 11, looks at power lines knocked down by Hurricane Sandy in Scituate, Massachusetts October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Water pushed up by Hurricane Sandy splashes into the window of a building standing by the shore in Bellport, New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A workman cuts a tree in pieces after it fell on top of a car in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Angelique Hionis cleans up after flooding occurred at Bubba's Seafood Restaurant and Crabhouse due to the effects of wind and rain from winds of Hurricane Sandy in Virginia Beach, Virginia, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rich-Joseph Facun
A crane hangs from a building after being damaged in winds from Hurricane Sandy in New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
An abandoned home is inundated with water at Shinnecock Bay in Southampton, New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A truck drives through water pushed over a road by Hurricane Sandy in Southampton, New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sandbags block the entrance of the New York Stock Exchange in downtown Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy made its approach in New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A largely unlit downtown Manhattan stands under a night sky due to a power blackout caused by Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
