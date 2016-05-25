Edition:
Hurt lockers of the Middle East

A Kurdish Peshmerga demonstrates his skills in searching for unexploded ordnance, during a training session conducted by a British company in Sulaimaniya, Iraq, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Members of the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS), a militia affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), detonate improvised explosive devices captured from Islamic State fighters near village of Umm al-Dhiban, northern Iraq, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
A cluster bomb is pictured on the ground of a field in al-Tmanah town in southern Idlib countryside, Syria May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
A civil defense member raises his hand after finding a cluster bomb inside an orchard in al-Tmanah town in southern Idlib countryside, Syria May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
A member of the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS), a militia affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), disarms an improvised explosive device placed by Islamic State fighters near village of Umm al-Dhiban, northern Iraq, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Civil defense members gather cluster bombs to safely detonate them inside a field in al-Tmanah town in southern Idlib countryside, Syria May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
A member of the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS), a militia affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), holds a disarmed suicide bomber's vest captured from Islamic State fighters near the village of Umm al-Dhiban, northern Iraq, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
A member of the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS), a militia affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), disarms an improvised explosive device placed by Islamic States fighters near the village of Umm al-Dhiban, northern Iraq, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
A civil defense member makes a bomb, to safely detonate cluster bombs, inside a field in al-Tmanah town in southern Idlib countryside, Syria May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
A Kurdish Peshmerga takes part in a training session on how to search for unexploded ordnance, conducted by a British company in Sulaimaniya, Iraq, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Wednesday, October 15, 2014
A civil defense member inspects cluster bombs inside a field in al-Tmanah town in southern Idlib countryside, Syria May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
A member of the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS), a militia affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), disarms an improvised explosive device placed by Islamic State fighters near the village of Umm al-Dhiban, northern Iraq, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
A civil defense member places a danger sign near a field of cluster bombs in al-Tmanah town in southern Idlib countryside, Syria May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
Smoke rises after civil defense members safely detonate cluster bombs inside a field in al-Tmanah town in southern Idlib countryside, Syria May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
Kurdish Peshmergas take part in a training session on how to search for unexploded ordnance, conducted by a British company in Sulaimaniya, Iraq, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Wednesday, October 15, 2014
A member of the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS), a militia affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), carries a disarmed improvised explosive device which was placed by Islamic State fighters near the village of Umm al-Dhiban, northern Iraq, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
A civil defense member searches for cluster bombs inside an orchard in al-Tmanah town in southern Idlib countryside, Syria May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
