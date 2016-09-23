I am a Syrian refugee
A Syrian refugee stands behind a door at a makeshift settlement in the village of Ketermaya, south of Beirut January 8, 2015. A storm buffeted the Middle East with blizzards, rain and strong winds, keeping people at home across much of the region and...more
A Syrian refugee gives thanks to God as he arrives in an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugee Housaida rests inside the Spanish rescue vessel Astral after being rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea August 18, 2016. Housaida, her mother, father, sister and 20 other Syrian's were in a...more
Syrian refugee Dania poses for a portrait at the Sacramento, California apartment complex she lives in, November 16, 2015. Dania and her family fled violence in Syria three and a half years earlier and arrived in Sacramento in September after living...more
Zakaria, 10, an injured Syrian refugee boy, is fed by a nurse as he undergoes rehabilitation at a post traumatic care centre directed by Union of Syrian Medical Relief Organizations (UOSSM) in Hatay province August 13, 2012. Zakaria is the only...more
Children Nor, Saleh and Hajaj Fatema from Syria sleep outside the Swedish Migration Board in Marsta, outside Stockholm, Sweden. Picture taken January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/TT NEWS AGENCY
A Syrian refugee screams at others to wait for him as he carries his daughter through a rainstorm towards Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee baby is seen inside her family tent at Bib Salam refugee camp in Syria, near the Turkish border December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Recent refugee from Syria Sandy Khabbazeh walks home in the dark from her concrete inspectors job in Oakland, New Jersey, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Migrants, who said they were from Syria, are being apprehended by the Serbian border police for having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade, Serbia, April 29, 2015....more
A Syrian refugee woman pauses after fleeing from a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Hagop Manushian, a Syrian refugee who arrived earlier in the morning is reunited with his granddaughter Rita at the Armenian Community Centre of Toronto in Toronto, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A Syrian refugee (C) tries to catch his breath as he stands in a crowded line to get registered in the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Syrian refugee burst into tears while contacting her father in Syria to inform him that she arrived safely on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A Syrian refugee girl covers herself with a thermal blanket after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Syrian refugee Radwan Sheikho, 30, is seen among tents at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 16, 2016. Hassan Omar from Iraq and Radwan Sheikho from Syria had to rely...more
Syrian refugees pack the stands inside the national stadium on the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. Local authorities were struggling to cope with the increasing numbers of migrants and refugees arriving in dinghies from the nearby Turkish coast....more
Syrian children play inside a refugee camp in Harmanli, 280 km (174 miles) east of Sofia December 9, 2013. Bulgaria hosts some 8,800 asylum seekers and refugees, around two-thirds of them being Syrians, according to the UNHCR. Bulgaria, the European...more
A Syrian refugee who fled the violence in Syria speaks to Reuters television at a temporary home in Amman November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Police officers escort Fatima from Syria (front) and other migrants as they make their way on foot after crossing the Croatian-Slovenian border, in Rigonce, Slovenia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A Syrian refugee laughs as she arrives onboard a raft during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Hungarian policemen detain a Syrian migrant family after they entered Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A Syrian refugee holds her child in her arms as she sits in the port of the Greek island of Kos waiting to be registered and move with her family to the "Eleftherios Venizelos" vessel August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Mina, an eight-year-old Syrian refugee girl holding a baby doll, and Saad, an eight-year-old Syrian refugee boy holding a toy gun, pose during the first day of Eid al-Adha at Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border...more
A Syrian refugee woman, who is stuck between the Jordanian and Syrian borders, holds her child as she cross into Jordan after a group of refugees had crossed into Jordanian territory, near the town of Ruwaished, at the Hadalat area, east of the...more
Syrian migrant Assaf, 44, who was head of security for a government minister, covers his face to hide his identity as he poses for a photograph at an asylum camp outside Stockholm June 8, 2014. Assaf paid smugglers 8000 euros to get to Sweden. He...more
