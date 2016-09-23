Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 23, 2016 | 3:10pm EDT

I am a Syrian refugee

A Syrian refugee stands behind a door at a makeshift settlement in the village of Ketermaya, south of Beirut January 8, 2015. A storm buffeted the Middle East with blizzards, rain and strong winds, keeping people at home across much of the region and raising concerns for Syrian refugees facing freezing temperatures in flimsy shelters with snowfall and gales in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley destroying some refugee tents. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A Syrian refugee stands behind a door at a makeshift settlement in the village of Ketermaya, south of Beirut January 8, 2015. A storm buffeted the Middle East with blizzards, rain and strong winds, keeping people at home across much of the region and...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
A Syrian refugee stands behind a door at a makeshift settlement in the village of Ketermaya, south of Beirut January 8, 2015. A storm buffeted the Middle East with blizzards, rain and strong winds, keeping people at home across much of the region and raising concerns for Syrian refugees facing freezing temperatures in flimsy shelters with snowfall and gales in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley destroying some refugee tents. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Close
1 / 26
A Syrian refugee gives thanks to God as he arrives in an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Syrian refugee gives thanks to God as he arrives in an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
A Syrian refugee gives thanks to God as he arrives in an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
2 / 26
Syrian refugee Housaida rests inside the Spanish rescue vessel Astral after being rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea August 18, 2016. Housaida, her mother, father, sister and 20 other Syrian's were in a boat when it capsized. Six of the passengers are still missing according to the NGO who rescued 81 people, including the Syrian family, from an area about 25 miles off the Libyan coast. After resting for a few hours aboard the Astral boat, the rescued passengers were transported to another boat to Italy. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Syrian refugee Housaida rests inside the Spanish rescue vessel Astral after being rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea August 18, 2016. Housaida, her mother, father, sister and 20 other Syrian's were in a...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Syrian refugee Housaida rests inside the Spanish rescue vessel Astral after being rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea August 18, 2016. Housaida, her mother, father, sister and 20 other Syrian's were in a boat when it capsized. Six of the passengers are still missing according to the NGO who rescued 81 people, including the Syrian family, from an area about 25 miles off the Libyan coast. After resting for a few hours aboard the Astral boat, the rescued passengers were transported to another boat to Italy. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
3 / 26
Syrian refugee Dania poses for a portrait at the Sacramento, California apartment complex she lives in, November 16, 2015. Dania and her family fled violence in Syria three and a half years earlier and arrived in Sacramento in September after living in Jordan. Her face is excluded from the photo to protect his identity. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Syrian refugee Dania poses for a portrait at the Sacramento, California apartment complex she lives in, November 16, 2015. Dania and her family fled violence in Syria three and a half years earlier and arrived in Sacramento in September after living...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Syrian refugee Dania poses for a portrait at the Sacramento, California apartment complex she lives in, November 16, 2015. Dania and her family fled violence in Syria three and a half years earlier and arrived in Sacramento in September after living in Jordan. Her face is excluded from the photo to protect his identity. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
4 / 26
Zakaria, 10, an injured Syrian refugee boy, is fed by a nurse as he undergoes rehabilitation at a post traumatic care centre directed by Union of Syrian Medical Relief Organizations (UOSSM) in Hatay province August 13, 2012. Zakaria is the only survivor of his family, who died during an Syrian Army helicopter attack in Idlib, UOSSM officials said. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Zakaria, 10, an injured Syrian refugee boy, is fed by a nurse as he undergoes rehabilitation at a post traumatic care centre directed by Union of Syrian Medical Relief Organizations (UOSSM) in Hatay province August 13, 2012. Zakaria is the only...more

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2012
Zakaria, 10, an injured Syrian refugee boy, is fed by a nurse as he undergoes rehabilitation at a post traumatic care centre directed by Union of Syrian Medical Relief Organizations (UOSSM) in Hatay province August 13, 2012. Zakaria is the only survivor of his family, who died during an Syrian Army helicopter attack in Idlib, UOSSM officials said. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
5 / 26
Children Nor, Saleh and Hajaj Fatema from Syria sleep outside the Swedish Migration Board in Marsta, outside Stockholm, Sweden. Picture taken January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/TT NEWS AGENCY

Children Nor, Saleh and Hajaj Fatema from Syria sleep outside the Swedish Migration Board in Marsta, outside Stockholm, Sweden. Picture taken January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/TT NEWS AGENCY

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Children Nor, Saleh and Hajaj Fatema from Syria sleep outside the Swedish Migration Board in Marsta, outside Stockholm, Sweden. Picture taken January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/TT NEWS AGENCY
Close
6 / 26
A Syrian refugee screams at others to wait for him as he carries his daughter through a rainstorm towards Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Syrian refugee screams at others to wait for him as he carries his daughter through a rainstorm towards Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A Syrian refugee screams at others to wait for him as he carries his daughter through a rainstorm towards Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
7 / 26
A Syrian refugee baby is seen inside her family tent at Bib Salam refugee camp in Syria, near the Turkish border December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Syrian refugee baby is seen inside her family tent at Bib Salam refugee camp in Syria, near the Turkish border December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Friday, December 28, 2012
A Syrian refugee baby is seen inside her family tent at Bib Salam refugee camp in Syria, near the Turkish border December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
8 / 26
Recent refugee from Syria Sandy Khabbazeh walks home in the dark from her concrete inspectors job in Oakland, New Jersey, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Recent refugee from Syria Sandy Khabbazeh walks home in the dark from her concrete inspectors job in Oakland, New Jersey, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Recent refugee from Syria Sandy Khabbazeh walks home in the dark from her concrete inspectors job in Oakland, New Jersey, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 26
Migrants, who said they were from Syria, are being apprehended by the Serbian border police for having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade, Serbia, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants, who said they were from Syria, are being apprehended by the Serbian border police for having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade, Serbia, April 29, 2015....more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Migrants, who said they were from Syria, are being apprehended by the Serbian border police for having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade, Serbia, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
10 / 26
A Syrian refugee woman pauses after fleeing from a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A Syrian refugee woman pauses after fleeing from a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2012
A Syrian refugee woman pauses after fleeing from a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
11 / 26
Hagop Manushian, a Syrian refugee who arrived earlier in the morning is reunited with his granddaughter Rita at the Armenian Community Centre of Toronto in Toronto, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Hagop Manushian, a Syrian refugee who arrived earlier in the morning is reunited with his granddaughter Rita at the Armenian Community Centre of Toronto in Toronto, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
Hagop Manushian, a Syrian refugee who arrived earlier in the morning is reunited with his granddaughter Rita at the Armenian Community Centre of Toronto in Toronto, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
12 / 26
A Syrian refugee (C) tries to catch his breath as he stands in a crowded line to get registered in the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian refugee (C) tries to catch his breath as he stands in a crowded line to get registered in the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
A Syrian refugee (C) tries to catch his breath as he stands in a crowded line to get registered in the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
13 / 26
A Syrian refugee burst into tears while contacting her father in Syria to inform him that she arrived safely on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

A Syrian refugee burst into tears while contacting her father in Syria to inform him that she arrived safely on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A Syrian refugee burst into tears while contacting her father in Syria to inform him that she arrived safely on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Close
14 / 26
A Syrian refugee girl covers herself with a thermal blanket after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian refugee girl covers herself with a thermal blanket after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
A Syrian refugee girl covers herself with a thermal blanket after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
15 / 26
Syrian refugee Radwan Sheikho, 30, is seen among tents at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 16, 2016. Hassan Omar from Iraq and Radwan Sheikho from Syria had to rely heavily on the kindness of strangers to make the treacherous journey to Europe this winter, fleeing the conflict wracking their home countries. The pair have formed a firm friendship along the way, negotiating perilous boat trips, train rides and finally making their way together along muddy paths to Greece's Macedonian border - no mean feat for two men in wheelchairs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Syrian refugee Radwan Sheikho, 30, is seen among tents at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 16, 2016. Hassan Omar from Iraq and Radwan Sheikho from Syria had to rely...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Syrian refugee Radwan Sheikho, 30, is seen among tents at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 16, 2016. Hassan Omar from Iraq and Radwan Sheikho from Syria had to rely heavily on the kindness of strangers to make the treacherous journey to Europe this winter, fleeing the conflict wracking their home countries. The pair have formed a firm friendship along the way, negotiating perilous boat trips, train rides and finally making their way together along muddy paths to Greece's Macedonian border - no mean feat for two men in wheelchairs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
16 / 26
Syrian refugees pack the stands inside the national stadium on the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. Local authorities were struggling to cope with the increasing numbers of migrants and refugees arriving in dinghies from the nearby Turkish coast. Police ushered most migrants into the stadium, packing the stands, in order to speed up the registration process. Some migrants set up tents while police stood guard in riot gear. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Syrian refugees pack the stands inside the national stadium on the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. Local authorities were struggling to cope with the increasing numbers of migrants and refugees arriving in dinghies from the nearby Turkish coast....more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Syrian refugees pack the stands inside the national stadium on the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. Local authorities were struggling to cope with the increasing numbers of migrants and refugees arriving in dinghies from the nearby Turkish coast. Police ushered most migrants into the stadium, packing the stands, in order to speed up the registration process. Some migrants set up tents while police stood guard in riot gear. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
17 / 26
Syrian children play inside a refugee camp in Harmanli, 280 km (174 miles) east of Sofia December 9, 2013. Bulgaria hosts some 8,800 asylum seekers and refugees, around two-thirds of them being Syrians, according to the UNHCR. Bulgaria, the European Union's poorest country, on average receives only around 1,000 asylum seekers and refugees a year. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut

Syrian children play inside a refugee camp in Harmanli, 280 km (174 miles) east of Sofia December 9, 2013. Bulgaria hosts some 8,800 asylum seekers and refugees, around two-thirds of them being Syrians, according to the UNHCR. Bulgaria, the European...more

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2013
Syrian children play inside a refugee camp in Harmanli, 280 km (174 miles) east of Sofia December 9, 2013. Bulgaria hosts some 8,800 asylum seekers and refugees, around two-thirds of them being Syrians, according to the UNHCR. Bulgaria, the European Union's poorest country, on average receives only around 1,000 asylum seekers and refugees a year. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut
Close
18 / 26
A Syrian refugee who fled the violence in Syria speaks to Reuters television at a temporary home in Amman November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

A Syrian refugee who fled the violence in Syria speaks to Reuters television at a temporary home in Amman November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2011
A Syrian refugee who fled the violence in Syria speaks to Reuters television at a temporary home in Amman November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Close
19 / 26
Police officers escort Fatima from Syria (front) and other migrants as they make their way on foot after crossing the Croatian-Slovenian border, in Rigonce, Slovenia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Police officers escort Fatima from Syria (front) and other migrants as they make their way on foot after crossing the Croatian-Slovenian border, in Rigonce, Slovenia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Police officers escort Fatima from Syria (front) and other migrants as they make their way on foot after crossing the Croatian-Slovenian border, in Rigonce, Slovenia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Close
20 / 26
A Syrian refugee laughs as she arrives onboard a raft during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Syrian refugee laughs as she arrives onboard a raft during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
A Syrian refugee laughs as she arrives onboard a raft during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
21 / 26
Hungarian policemen detain a Syrian migrant family after they entered Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Hungarian policemen detain a Syrian migrant family after they entered Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
Hungarian policemen detain a Syrian migrant family after they entered Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
22 / 26
A Syrian refugee holds her child in her arms as she sits in the port of the Greek island of Kos waiting to be registered and move with her family to the "Eleftherios Venizelos" vessel August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Syrian refugee holds her child in her arms as she sits in the port of the Greek island of Kos waiting to be registered and move with her family to the "Eleftherios Venizelos" vessel August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
A Syrian refugee holds her child in her arms as she sits in the port of the Greek island of Kos waiting to be registered and move with her family to the "Eleftherios Venizelos" vessel August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
23 / 26
Mina, an eight-year-old Syrian refugee girl holding a baby doll, and Saad, an eight-year-old Syrian refugee boy holding a toy gun, pose during the first day of Eid al-Adha at Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Mina, an eight-year-old Syrian refugee girl holding a baby doll, and Saad, an eight-year-old Syrian refugee boy holding a toy gun, pose during the first day of Eid al-Adha at Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border...more

Reuters / Friday, October 26, 2012
Mina, an eight-year-old Syrian refugee girl holding a baby doll, and Saad, an eight-year-old Syrian refugee boy holding a toy gun, pose during the first day of Eid al-Adha at Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
24 / 26
A Syrian refugee woman, who is stuck between the Jordanian and Syrian borders, holds her child as she cross into Jordan after a group of refugees had crossed into Jordanian territory, near the town of Ruwaished, at the Hadalat area, east of the capital Amman, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A Syrian refugee woman, who is stuck between the Jordanian and Syrian borders, holds her child as she cross into Jordan after a group of refugees had crossed into Jordanian territory, near the town of Ruwaished, at the Hadalat area, east of the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
A Syrian refugee woman, who is stuck between the Jordanian and Syrian borders, holds her child as she cross into Jordan after a group of refugees had crossed into Jordanian territory, near the town of Ruwaished, at the Hadalat area, east of the capital Amman, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
25 / 26
Syrian migrant Assaf, 44, who was head of security for a government minister, covers his face to hide his identity as he poses for a photograph at an asylum camp outside Stockholm June 8, 2014. Assaf paid smugglers 8000 euros to get to Sweden. He travelled through the mountains to Turkey and then from Turkey to Greece by boat with dozens of others. He then travelled to Stockholm in a truck. When asked about his future he said, "What future? I am in a foreign country with my family living in danger thousands of miles away. There is no future until they are here." Some 15 percent of Sweden's population is foreign born, the highest level in the Nordic region. Asylum seekers in particular are drawn by Sweden's robust economy and tradition of helping refugees. The country ranks fourth in the number of asylum seekers and second relative to its population out of 44 industrialized nations, according to U.N. figures. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Syrian migrant Assaf, 44, who was head of security for a government minister, covers his face to hide his identity as he poses for a photograph at an asylum camp outside Stockholm June 8, 2014. Assaf paid smugglers 8000 euros to get to Sweden. He...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Syrian migrant Assaf, 44, who was head of security for a government minister, covers his face to hide his identity as he poses for a photograph at an asylum camp outside Stockholm June 8, 2014. Assaf paid smugglers 8000 euros to get to Sweden. He travelled through the mountains to Turkey and then from Turkey to Greece by boat with dozens of others. He then travelled to Stockholm in a truck. When asked about his future he said, "What future? I am in a foreign country with my family living in danger thousands of miles away. There is no future until they are here." Some 15 percent of Sweden's population is foreign born, the highest level in the Nordic region. Asylum seekers in particular are drawn by Sweden's robust economy and tradition of helping refugees. The country ranks fourth in the number of asylum seekers and second relative to its population out of 44 industrialized nations, according to U.N. figures. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
The art of space

The art of space

Next Slideshows

The art of space

The art of space

Imagining the unknown regions of our universe.

Sep 23 2016
Philippines' deadly drug war

Philippines' deadly drug war

President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" has killed about 3,000 people since he took office.

Sep 23 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Sep 22 2016
Battling Islamic State in Libya

Battling Islamic State in Libya

Libyan fighters close in on the last Islamic State militant holdouts in the coastal city of Sirte.

Sep 22 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast