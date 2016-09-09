Edition:
I am an acid attack survivor

Sangita Magar, 16, cries as she lies down on a bed at a hospital while undergoing treatment after an unidentified person attacked her with a bottle of acid in Kathmandu February 22, 2015. Sangita and her friend Sima Basnet were attacked by the stranger while they were sitting inside their coaching class early morning, according to Sangita. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
Hasina, a survivor of an acid attack, takes part in an awareness rally about the violence against women as they mark International Women's Day in Dhaka March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2012
Former hair dresser, Um Dinay, 19, who is an acid attack victim, passes the time at a secure shelter run by non-profit organisation "Cambodia Acid Survivors Charity" outside Phnom Penh July 7, 2010. Um was attacked by unknown perpetrators six month earlier. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2010
A survivor of an acid attack attends a rally with her child in Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 12, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2009
Ameneh Bahrami, who was blinded in both eyes in an acid attack, attends an interview with Reuters at her home in Tehran July 31, 2011. Bahrami was blinded in 2004 when Majid Mohavedi poured acid onto her face after she spurned his offers of marriage. Bahrami spared him at the last minute from being blinded too as punishment for his crime. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2011
Indian model and acid attack survivor Reshma Quereshi has make up applied before walking to present Indian designer Archana Kochhar's Spring/Summer 2017 collections during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Members of a family receive treatment at a hospital after being attacked with acid at their home by unknown gunmen in Kunduz, Afghanistan, November 30, 2011. The motive behind the attack was that the parents refused to wed their eldest daughter to a local warlord, local police reported. REUTERS/ Whadat

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2011
Patricia Espitia (L), an acid attack victim performs during a march to commemorate International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in Bogota, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
Former garment factory worker Channa Prak, who is an acid attack victim, poses for a photo at a secure shelter run by non-profit organisation "Cambodia Acid Survivors Charity" outside Phnom Penh, July 7, 2010. Prak, who was attacked by unknown perpetrators over what she said was a love affair, is receiving shelter and medical treatment at the center. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2010
Memoona, 23, a survivor of an acid attack, poses for a photograph inside her residence in Karachi, Pakistan, December 14, 2011. Memoona says the acid attack took place on August 13, 2002, when a boy threw acid on her face and body over an old family feud. Memoona, who enrolled in nursing school, said she lost her eye but not her spirit. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2011
Tahira, 28, an acid attack survivor, is photographed during an appointment for reconstructive surgery at a hospital in Karachi, December 14, 2011. Tahira says she was attacked on August 25, 2003 by a colleague whom she refused to wed. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2011
Sultana, a survivor of an acid attack, takes part in an awareness rally about the violence against women as they commemorate International Women's Day in Dhaka March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2012
Rubina, a survivor of an acid attack, takes part in an awareness rally about the violence against women as they commemorate International Women's Day in Dhaka March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2012
Asma Begum and her eleven-month-old daughter Afsana, survivors of an acid attack, rest at the burn unit of the Dhaka Medical College in Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 11, 2010. Begum and Afsana were attacked with acid by her relatives due to problems arising from her sister's divorce, according to Begum and hospital authorities. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Reuters / Saturday, December 11, 2010
Female acid attack victims attend a therapy session at a secure shelter run by non-profit organisation "Cambodia Acid Survivors Charity" outside Phnom Penh, July 7, 2010. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2010
A young survivor of an acid attack attends a rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 12, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2009
Anu Mukherjee, 32, adjusts her scarf as she poses along a roadside on her way to her home in New Delhi, India, September 15, 2015. Mukherjee, 32, was attacked 11 years ago and waited five years before the perpetrators were convicted and jailed. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
