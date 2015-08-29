I am fleeing my home, Syria
A Syrian refugee woman crosses into Turkey with her children at the Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Syrian refugee holds onto his daughter as he waits to cross into Turkey at Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Syrian refugees sit in their tent at Suleymansah refugee camp in Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Syrian refugee swims towards a beach as others are seen on a dinghy whose engine broke down a few hundred meters from the shore of the Greek island of Kos after crossing over from Turkey, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Syrian refugees onboard an overcrowded dinghy approach a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees arrive at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees from Kobani celebrate as they arrive on a dinghy at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugee Mohamed from Idlib kisses his 2-month-old daughter Malak as a group of Syrian refugees arrive on a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee removes his life jacket, moments after arriving on a dinghy whose engine broke down on the Greek island of Kos, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Syrian refugee sends text messages to relatives moments after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee holds her child in her arms as she sits in the port of the Greek island of Kos waiting to be registered and move with her family to the "Eleftherios Venizelos" vessel August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees walk on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee (C) tries to catch his breath as he stands in a crowded line to get registered in the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Syrian refugee boy plays with a teddy bear following his arrival onboard the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship at the port of Piraeus near Athens, Greece, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A Syrian refugee reacts onboard passenger ship "Eleftherios Venizelos" as the ship arrives at the port of Piraeus near Athens, Greece, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A Syrian refugee girl is pictured through a window of a bus following her arrival onboard the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship at the port of Piraeus near Athens, Greece, August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Newly arrived Syrian refugees rest in Omonia square in Athens, Greece July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees walk through a field near the village of Idomeni at the Greek-Macedonian border, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A Syrian refugee prays on a rail track at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant from Syria carries his bicycle on railway near the Greek border in Macedonia June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A handicapped Syrian refugee woman cries as other refugees lift her on a wheelchair at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugee children scream as they are siting in front of Macedonian riot police at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Seven year-old Ariana, a Kurdish-Syrian immigrant, rests before crossing into Macedonia along with another 45 Syrian immigrants near the border Greek village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian migrants travel on a train near Skopje in Macedonia August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Syrian migrants rest on a train as it travels through Macedonia August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A man pushes a Syrian migrant family on a bicycle, on their way through Macedonia into Serbia June 17, 2015. Forbidden from using public transport in Macedonia, thousands of migrants, most of them Syrians, have taken to two wheels to cross this...more
A migrant from Syria breastfeeds her baby inside a mosque in Kumanovo, Macedonia, close to the Serbian border, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants, who said they were from Syria, are being apprehended by the Serbian border police for having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade, Serbia, April 29, 2015....more
Migrants, who said they were from Syria, sit inside a police station after being detained by the Serbian border police for having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade,...more
Syrian migrants walk through a field to cross the Serbian border with Hungary near the village of Horgos August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants from Syria walk along a road in the village of Miratovac near the town of Presevo, Serbia August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Syrian migrants rest on a street before crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Hungarian police positioned nearby watch as Syrian migrants climb under a fence to enter Hungary at the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Syrian migrants cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Hungarian policemen detain a Syrian migrant family after they entered Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Children of migrants from Syria eat after crossing the border illegally from Serbia, near Asotthalom, near Asotthalom, Hungary July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Syrian migrants sit in a bus to register in a camp after they crossed the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Syrian immigrants walk on a railway track after they crossed the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Syrian migrant Hanife (C) and her daughters Roya, 7, and Fatima, 6, (R) sit on the ground in front of the State Office for Health and Social Affairs as they wait to apply for asylum in Berlin, Germany August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
