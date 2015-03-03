I do, I do, I do...

A bride waits for her groom before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, March 3, 2015. Approximately 3,800 couples from around the world attended the mass wedding. The...more

A bride waits for her groom before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, March 3, 2015. Approximately 3,800 couples from around the world attended the mass wedding. The Unification Church founded by evangelist reverend Moon Sun-myung in Seoul in 1954, performed its first mass wedding in 1961 with 33 couples. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

