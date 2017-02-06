Edition:
Ice Canoe racing

Photographer
Mathieu Belanger
Location
QUEBEC CITY, CANADA
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

A member of Team Chez Victor falls in the water while competing during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City.

Photographer
Mathieu Belanger
Location
QUEBEC CITY, CANADA
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

A canoer jumps over a block of ice during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City.

Photographer
Mathieu Belanger
Location
QUEBEC CITY, CANADA
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

Canoers compete during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City.

Photographer
Mathieu Belanger
Location
QUEBEC CITY, CANADA
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

A member of Team Cuisina climbs back in the canoe after falling in the water while competing during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City.

Photographer
Mathieu Belanger
Location
QUEBEC CITY, CANADA
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

Team Latulipe competes during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City.

Photographer
Mathieu Belanger
Location
QUEBEC CITY, CANADA
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

Team PMT Roy competes during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City.

Photographer
Mathieu Belanger
Location
QUEBEC CITY, CANADA
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

Canoers compete during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City.

Photographer
Mathieu Belanger
Location
QUEBEC CITY, CANADA
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

A member of Team Chez Victor falls in the water while competing during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City.

Photographer
Mathieu Belanger
Location
QUEBEC CITY, CANADA
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

Team Optimum competes during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City.

Photographer
Mathieu Belanger
Location
QUEBEC CITY, CANADA
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

Team Police de Quebec compete during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City.

Photographer
Mathieu Belanger
Location
QUEBEC CITY, CANADA
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

Canoers compete during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City.

Photographer
Mathieu Belanger
Location
QUEBEC CITY, CANADA
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

Team La Capitale competes during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City.

Photographer
Mathieu Belanger
Location
QUEBEC CITY, CANADA
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

Team Croisiere Lachance competes during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City.

Photographer
Mathieu Belanger
Location
QUEBEC CITY, CANADA
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

A member of Team Cuisina falls in the water while competing during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City.

Photographer
Mathieu Belanger
Location
QUEBEC CITY, CANADA
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

Team RBC Banque Royal competes during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City.

