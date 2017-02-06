Ice Canoe racing
A member of Team Chez Victor falls in the water while competing during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A canoer jumps over a block of ice during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Canoers compete during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A member of Team Cuisina climbs back in the canoe after falling in the water while competing during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Team Latulipe competes during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Team PMT Roy competes during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Canoers compete during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A member of Team Chez Victor falls in the water while competing during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Team Optimum competes during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Team Police de Quebec compete during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Canoers compete during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Team La Capitale competes during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Team Croisiere Lachance competes during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A member of Team Cuisina falls in the water while competing during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Team RBC Banque Royal competes during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger