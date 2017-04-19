Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 18, 2017 | 8:30pm EDT

Iceberg Alley

A resident views the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada. REUTERS/Greg Locke

A resident views the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada. REUTERS/Greg Locke

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
A resident views the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada. REUTERS/Greg Locke
Close
1 / 6
Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada. REUTERS/Jody Martin

Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada. REUTERS/Jody Martin

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada. REUTERS/Jody Martin
Close
2 / 6
The first iceberg of the season passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada. REUTERS/Jody Martin

The first iceberg of the season passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada. REUTERS/Jody Martin

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
The first iceberg of the season passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada. REUTERS/Jody Martin
Close
3 / 6
The first iceberg of the season passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada. REUTERS/Jody Martin

The first iceberg of the season passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada. REUTERS/Jody Martin

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
The first iceberg of the season passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada. REUTERS/Jody Martin
Close
4 / 6
The first iceberg of the season passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada. REUTERS/Jody Martin

The first iceberg of the season passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada. REUTERS/Jody Martin

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
The first iceberg of the season passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada. REUTERS/Jody Martin
Close
5 / 6
Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada. REUTERS/Greg Locke

Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada. REUTERS/Greg Locke

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada. REUTERS/Greg Locke
Close
6 / 6
View Again
View Next
Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

Next Slideshows

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

Apr 18 2017
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for...

Apr 18 2017
French election goes to the farm

French election goes to the farm

Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.

Apr 18 2017
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

Apr 18 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast