Iced-over Europe
Palle-Jooseppi, a male brown bear at Ranua Zoo, wakes up after winter hibernation in Ranua, Finland February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kaisa Siren/Lehtikuva
Children cross the Batllava Lake to go to school in Kosovo's village of Orllan, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
Workers clear snow in front of St.Basil's Cathedral in Moscow's Red Square February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
People try break the ice around a floating restaurant on the Danube river in Belgrade February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic
People look at ice blocks on the partially frozen Danube river in Belgrade February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A snowed-in car is seen in the woods north of Umea in northern Sweden February 18, 2012. A middle-aged Swedish man was found alive in the car on Friday after sitting in it for the past two months, with only ice and snow to keep him alive, according to local police. REUTERS/Rolf Hojer/Scanpix
An elderly man exits through a window in a tunnel under his snow covered house in Scutelnici village, 90 km northeast of Bucharest, February 17, 2012, as icy weather continues across Romania. Inmates from Jilava prison helped to clear the houses in the snow covered area of Buzau in southeast Romania. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Two boys walk after snowfall near the city of Bulqize, some 140 km (88) miles north of capital Tirana, Albania February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman tries to flag down a taxi as she stands between piles of snow on a street in an old neighbourhood in downtown Bucharest February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Wisla Krakow's players practice during snowfall prior to their tomorrow's Europa League match with Standard Liege in Krakow February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michal Lepecki/Agencja Gazeta
A tourist rides on a snowmobile during winter at Wierch Rusinski in Bukowina Tatrzanska near Zakopane, southern Poland, February 11, 2012, as the Tatra Mountains are seen in the background. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
An old woman watches men clear the snow around her home in Dambroca village, near Buzau town, 110 km (67 miles) northeast of Bucharest February 14, 2012 as icy weather continues across Europe. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
People enter a subway station during heavy snowfall in Bucharest February 13, 2012, as icy weather continues across Europe. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The Saone river is frozen in Lyon, southeastern France, February 12, 2012, as sub-freezing winter weather temperatures continue in Europe. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
People walk on the frozen outer Alster lake on a freezing cold day in Hamburg, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A woman wears her gloves as she walks in front of a suntan advertisement on a snow-covered street in Bucharest February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Yuriy Podkovsky, 63, reacts as he bathes in an ice hole with air temperature around minus 15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) in Kiev February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov
A child, with eyelashes covered with hoarfrost, is seen along a street in the eastern Siberian city of Yakutsk in Sakha (Yakutia) Republic February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Viktor Everstov
A man helps his elderly relative down a drift on a snow-covered road near Glodeanu Silistea village, 75 km (47 miles) northeast of Bucharest February 12, 2012, as icy weather continues across Europe. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A man looks at the ice bar during an international ice sculpture festival in Jelgava February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Bramble, a Tamworth pig, runs in snow at Sinnington, northern England February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
The ancient Colosseum is seen during an heavy snowfalls late in the night in Rome February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gabriele Forzano
A frozen house is seen on a track of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Ice skates are pictured on frozen Alte Donau (Old Danube) in front of UN headquarters in Vienna February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Women pose for a photograph sitting next to a snowman in Victoria park in east London February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A boy sits in front of an ice covered car in Versoix near Geneva February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A woman is seen through a frosted tram window in central Sofia February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A student from the Yermolov Cadet School takes part in a training exercise in temperatures around minus 20 degrees Celcius (minus 4 Fahrenheit) in a forest near the south Russian city of Stavropol February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A woman protects herself from the falling snow with an umbrella in front of Rome's ancient Colosseum February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A bargeman uses a pole to break up ice around the hull of his blocked craft, which transports grain, on the partially frozen Saint Quentin canal in Cambrai February 7, 2012 as sub-freezing winter temperatures continue to hit Europe. REUTERS/Pascal
A musher and his dogs compete on a track near the Mont-Cenis Path during the ninth stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race January 17, 2012. The race crosses the Alps in France covering over 1000 km (621 miles) over 11 days. Picture taken with a long exposure ayndc a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Ice keeper Norbert Jank drinks out of Lake Weissensee to demonstrate its water quality in Techendorf , Austria's southern Carinthia province, January 26, 2012. Techendorf is hosting the Alternatieve Elfstedentocht Weissensee (Alternative Eleven City Races Weissensee), a traditional Dutch series of speed skating events for both professionals and amateurs with some 6,000 participants, from January 23 to February 4. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Workers remove one of two Hummer cars from the icy Lake Balaton at Balatonakarattya, 95 km (59 miles) southwest of Budapest February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Janos Kovacs
Jim Ferrie casts a line on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the river Tay, in Dunkeld, Scotland January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
