Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 2, 2014 | 11:45am EDT

Icelandic lava field erupts

The lava flows on the the ground after the Bardabunga volcano erupted again in Iceland, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Armann Hoskuldsson

The lava flows on the the ground after the Bardabunga volcano erupted again in Iceland, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Armann Hoskuldsson

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
The lava flows on the the ground after the Bardabunga volcano erupted again in Iceland, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Armann Hoskuldsson
Close
1 / 10
Picture shows magma along a fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of Bardarbunga volcano system, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Nescher

Picture shows magma along a fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of Bardarbunga volcano system, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Nescher

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Picture shows magma along a fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of Bardarbunga volcano system, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Nescher
Close
2 / 10
The lava flows on the the ground after the Bardabunga volcano erupted again, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Armann Hoskuldsson

The lava flows on the the ground after the Bardabunga volcano erupted again, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Armann Hoskuldsson

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
The lava flows on the the ground after the Bardabunga volcano erupted again, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Armann Hoskuldsson
Close
3 / 10
Steam and smoke rise over a fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of Bardarbunga volcano system, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Nescher

Steam and smoke rise over a fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of Bardarbunga volcano system, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Nescher

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Steam and smoke rise over a fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of Bardarbunga volcano system, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Nescher
Close
4 / 10
Lava fountains are pictured at the site of a fissure eruption near Iceland's Bardarbunga volcano, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Armann Hoskuldsson

Lava fountains are pictured at the site of a fissure eruption near Iceland's Bardarbunga volcano, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Armann Hoskuldsson

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Lava fountains are pictured at the site of a fissure eruption near Iceland's Bardarbunga volcano, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Armann Hoskuldsson
Close
5 / 10
Steam and smoke rise over a fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of Bardarbunga volcano system, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Nescher

Steam and smoke rise over a fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of Bardarbunga volcano system, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Nescher

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Steam and smoke rise over a fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of Bardarbunga volcano system, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Nescher
Close
6 / 10
Steam and smoke rise over a fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of Bardarbunga volcano system, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Nescher

Steam and smoke rise over a fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of Bardarbunga volcano system, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Nescher

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Steam and smoke rise over a fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of Bardarbunga volcano system, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Nescher
Close
7 / 10
The lava flows on the the ground after the Bardabunga volcano erupted again, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Armann Hoskuldsson

The lava flows on the the ground after the Bardabunga volcano erupted again, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Armann Hoskuldsson

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
The lava flows on the the ground after the Bardabunga volcano erupted again, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Armann Hoskuldsson
Close
8 / 10
Steam and smoke rise over a fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of Bardarbunga volcano system, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Nescher

Steam and smoke rise over a fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of Bardarbunga volcano system, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Nescher

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Steam and smoke rise over a fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of Bardarbunga volcano system, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Nescher
Close
9 / 10
Lava fountains are pictured at the site of a fissure eruption near Iceland's Bardarbunga volcano, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Armann Hoskuldsson

Lava fountains are pictured at the site of a fissure eruption near Iceland's Bardarbunga volcano, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Armann Hoskuldsson

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Lava fountains are pictured at the site of a fissure eruption near Iceland's Bardarbunga volcano, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Armann Hoskuldsson
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Made In America

Made In America

Next Slideshows

Made In America

Made In America

The two day music festival organized by Jay-Z.

Sep 02 2014
Casino closings in Atlantic City

Casino closings in Atlantic City

A third of Atlantic City's casinos have closed or soon plan to.

Sep 02 2014
Siege of Amerli broken

Siege of Amerli broken

Iraqi forces and militia celebrate after breaking the Islamic State's siege of the town of Amerli.

Sep 02 2014
Protest in Pakistan

Protest in Pakistan

Thousands mass outside the residence of Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to demand he step down.

Sep 02 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast