Ichiro Suzuki joins 3,000-hit club

Ichiro Suzuki acknowledges the fans after his hit. Former teammate and five-time World Series champion Derek Jeter, a 13-time All-Star who retired from MLB after the 2014 season, described Ichiro as one the game's all-time greats. "Congratulations to my friend and teammate Ichiro on joining the 3000 hit club," Jeter, who played parts of three seasons with Ichiro as members of the New York Yankees, said in a statement. "I was fortunate to have both the pleasure of competing against him and the honor of playing alongside him. Baseball is more than a game to him, it is a craft, which he works at tirelessly with intense discipline. A true professional in every sense of the word, this is just another milestone in the legacy he is building as a baseball player." Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

