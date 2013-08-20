Idaho wildfire
A helicopter air tanker dumps water as the sun sets at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A helicopter air tanker dumps water as the sun sets at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Flames blaze down a ridge as the Beaver Creek wildfire rages outside Hailey, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Flames blaze down a ridge as the Beaver Creek wildfire rages outside Hailey, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A helicopter tanker drops fire retardant near a home at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Ketchum, Idaho August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A helicopter tanker drops fire retardant near a home at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Ketchum, Idaho August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People watch as the Beaver Creek wildfire rages outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People watch as the Beaver Creek wildfire rages outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Firefighters clear a burned area at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Firefighters clear a burned area at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A helicopter air tanker flies over the Golden Eagle subdivision at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A helicopter air tanker flies over the Golden Eagle subdivision at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Flames are visible near a home in the evacuated Golden Eagle subdivision as the Beaver Creek wildfire rages outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Flames are visible near a home in the evacuated Golden Eagle subdivision as the Beaver Creek wildfire rages outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Idaho Power workers replace burned power poles at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Idaho Power workers replace burned power poles at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An air tanker helicopter flies through heavy smoke at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An air tanker helicopter flies through heavy smoke at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A tanker helicopter drops water as a firefighter works to douse a hot spot at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A tanker helicopter drops water as a firefighter works to douse a hot spot at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Idaho Power workers repair burned power lines as a fire crew works to douse a hot spot at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Idaho Power workers repair burned power lines as a fire crew works to douse a hot spot at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Idaho Power workers replace burned power poles at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Idaho Power workers replace burned power poles at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Flames from the Beaver Creek wildfire are visible in the background as fire crews attend a planning meeting outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Flames from the Beaver Creek wildfire are visible in the background as fire crews attend a planning meeting outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Smoke billows over Highway 75, which is closed as the Beaver Creek wildfire rages outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Smoke billows over Highway 75, which is closed as the Beaver Creek wildfire rages outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Fire crews attend a planning meeting for the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Fire crews attend a planning meeting for the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A tanker helicopter drops water on a flare up near a home at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A tanker helicopter drops water on a flare up near a home at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Firefighter Luke Garcia takes a break at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Firefighter Luke Garcia takes a break at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Residents of the rural town of Prairie, Idaho meet with fire officials to talk about the Elk Complex and Pony Complex wildfires burning outside Boise, Idaho August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Residents of the rural town of Prairie, Idaho meet with fire officials to talk about the Elk Complex and Pony Complex wildfires burning outside Boise, Idaho August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Smoke billows over Highway 75, which is closed as the Beaver Creek wildfire rages outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Smoke billows over Highway 75, which is closed as the Beaver Creek wildfire rages outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A helicopter collects water from a pond near a home in the evacuated Golden Eagle subdivision during the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A helicopter collects water from a pond near a home in the evacuated Golden Eagle subdivision during the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Next Slideshows
Fleeing North Korea
A look at North Korean defectors as they attempt their escapes and try to survive in a strange new world.
Gibraltar tension
British warships arrive at Gibraltar as tensions rise between Spain and the United Kingdom over the enclave.
Pistorius murder charge
The trial of Oscar Pistorius, accused of murdering his model girlfriend, will start on March 3 in a South African high court.
Philippines ferry disaster
A passenger ferry sank in central Philippines, killing 38 people and leaving at least 80 missing.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.