Idiotarod race in New York
Competitors in costume race over the Williamsburg Bridge during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. Idiotarod race organizers received a cease-and-desist letter from organizers of the similarly named Iditarod multi-day sled...more
Competitors in costume race over the Williamsburg Bridge during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. Idiotarod race organizers received a cease-and-desist letter from organizers of the similarly named Iditarod multi-day sled dog race in Alaska, due to the likeness of the name. The New York based race consists of costumed participants pushing modified shopping trolleys through the streets of New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A competitor faces heavy snow during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Competitors push a UFO-styled shopping cart during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A competitor stands with her cart during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A competitor rests during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Competitors race from the start line during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Competitors run through the streets during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A competitor runs during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Competitors push a shopping trolley with a UFO-shaped model inside, during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A competitor prepares shortly before the commencement of the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A competitor takes a break during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A competitor flies a giant kite before the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Competitors take shelter from snow at a check point during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Competitors watch snow fall at a check point during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
