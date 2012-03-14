Iditarod race across Alaska
Musher Dallas Seavey of Willow, Alaska, runs his dogs down Front Street to the finish line, winning the 40th annual Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Nome, Alaska March 13, 2012. Seavey, competing against both his father and grandfather, won the race...more
Musher Dallas Seavey of Willow, Alaska, runs his dogs down Front Street to the finish line, winning the 40th annual Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Nome, Alaska March 13, 2012. Seavey, competing against both his father and grandfather, won the race on Tuesday, becoming the youngest musher crowned champion of the storied Alaska event. REUTERS/Oscar Avellaneda-Cruz
Musher Dallas Seavey pets dogs (L-R) Guinness and Roadie at the finish line after winning the 40th annual Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Nome, Alaska March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Avellaneda-Cruz
Brent Sass of Fairbanks, Alaska, takes his team towards Nome at the official re-start of the 40th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Wayde Carroll
Sled dogs look on before hitting the trail at the official re-start of the 40th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Wayde Carroll
Jaimee Kinzer of Willow and his team head to Nome during the 40th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Wayde Carroll
Jan Steves of Edmonds, Washington, and her team compete at the official re-start of the 40th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Wayde Carroll
The dog team of Justin Savidis of Willow look on as their owner approaches just before the official re-start of the 40th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Wayde Carroll
Home town favorite Justin Savidis removes Josephine from her kennel to prepare her for the official re-start of the 40th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Wayde Carroll
The team of Curt Perano of Queenstown, New Zealand, crosses under a locally made banner at the official re-start of the 40th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Wayde Carroll
Dogs bark ahead of the ceremonial start of the 40th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Wayde Carroll
Ava Linder, daughter of musher Sonny Linder, gets food ready for their team before the ceremonial start of the 40th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Wayde Carroll
Two dogs that are a part of Michelle Phillips' team look on as mushers prepare for the ceremonial start of the 40th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Wayde Carroll
Heidi Sutter, handler for Canada's Michelle Phillips, puts protective booties on the dogs before the ceremonial start of the 40th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Wayde Carroll
Bruce Linton, of Kasilof, Alaska, heads out of the chute during the ceremonial start of the 40th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Wayde Carroll
Matt Failor (57) of Mansfield greets the crowd along a wooded portion of trail during the ceremonial start of the 40th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Wayde Carroll
A team from Gakona in Alaska, led by musher Zoya DeNure, heads down the trail during the ceremonial start of the 40th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Wayde Carroll
