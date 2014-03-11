Edition:
Iditarod race across Alaska

<p>A handler cares for dogs on second place finisher Aliy Zirkle's team after they pull into the finish line during the Iditarod dog sled race in Nome, Alaska, March 11, 2014. The nearly 1,000-mile (1,600-km) Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race commemorates a 1925 rescue mission that carried diphtheria serum by sled-dog relay to the coastal community of Nome, which remains the final destination in this 42nd edition of the event. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder</p>

<p>A frozen beach on the Bering Sea coast is seen near the last stretch mushers must pass before the finish line of the Iditarod dog sled race in Nome, Alaska, March 11, 2014. North winds blew so hard on mushers in their final push to the finish line of the race that one musher was forced to scratch while snowmobilers reported that even their machines were drifting in the wind. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder</p>

<p>Dallas Seavey runs with his lead dog after greeting the crowd gathered at the finish line at 4am after winning the Iditarod dog sled race in Nome, Alaska, March 11, 2014. Veteran musher Dallas Seavey won his second Iditarod sled-dog race in three years, unseating his father, Mitch, as defending champion while breaking the race's three-year-old record. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder</p>

<p>A frozen beach on the Bering Sea coast is seen near the last stretch mushers must pass before the finish line of the Iditarod dog sled race in Nome, Alaska, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder</p>

<p>Second place finisher for the third year in a row, Aliy Zirkle talks with reporters after completing the Iditarod dog sled race in Nome, Alaska, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder</p>

<p>Spectators from all over Alaska and the world gather to watch the first musher arrive at the finish line during the Iditarod dog sled race in Nome, Alaska, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder</p>

<p>Snowmobilers who led the way during the night exit the Iditarod trail on Front Street during the Iditarod dog sled race in Nome, Alaska, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder</p>

<p>Dallas Seavey sits with his lead dogs at the finish after winning the Iditarod dog sled race in Nome, Alaska, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder</p>

<p>Musher Rick Casillo greets spectators during the official restart to the Iditarod dog sled race in Willow, Alaska, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder</p>

<p>Katherine Keith's team charges down 4th Avenue at the ceremonial start to the Iditarod dog sled race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder</p>

<p>Jamaican Newton Marshall, a favorite of Iditarod fans due to his amicable nature, reaches out to slap hands during the official restart of the Iditarod dog sled race in Willow, Alaska, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder</p>

<p>A musher handler plays with a dog as the animals await lineup for the official restart of the Iditarod dog sled race in Willow, Alaska, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder</p>

<p>Musher Jason Mackey embraces one of his sled dogs before the ceremonial start of the Iditarod dog sled race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder</p>

<p>Justin Savidis dogs await lineup in the musher lot before the official restart of the Iditarod dog sled race in Willow, Alaska, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder</p>

<p>Norwegian Ralph Johannessen's team races down a neighborhood street during the official restart of the Iditarod dog sled race in Willow, Alaska, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder</p>

<p>A musher turns a corner while navigating along the first section of the trail during the official restart of the Iditarod dog sled race in Willow, Alaska, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder</p>

<p>Aliy Zirkle strokes her dogs near the entry chute of the ceremonial start to the Iditarod dog sled race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder</p>

<p>Dogs bark as teams line up near the entry chute of the ceremonial start to the Iditarod dog sled race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder</p>

<p>Sled dogs await lineup for the entry chute of the ceremonial start to the Iditarod dog sled race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder</p>

<p>Musher Jason Mackey leaves the start chute during the ceremonial start to the Iditarod dog sled race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder</p>

<p>Norwegian Robert Sorlie greets fans as he leaves the start chute during the official restart of the Iditarod dog sled race in Willow, Alaska, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder</p>

<p>Musher Danny Seavey and team drop onto a lake on the way to Nome just after the official restart to the Iditarod dog sled race in Willow, Alaska, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder</p>

<p>The final starter in the race, Sonny Lindner's team heads into the woods after all the other teams during the official restart of the Iditarod dog sled race in Willow, Alaska, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder</p>

