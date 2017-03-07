Iditarod race across Alaska
Melissa Stewart's team competes in the official restart of the Iditarod, a nearly 1,000-mile (1,610 km) sled dog race across the Alaskan wilderness, in Fairbanks, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Trent Herbst competes in the official restart of the Iditarod. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Kristy Berington's dog team stops at the raucous "trailgate" party along the ceremonial start trail in the Iditarod. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
A handler for Monica Zappa at the official restart of the Iditarod. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Justin High, a rookie, competes in the official restart of the Iditarod. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Two-times champion Mitch Seavey hugs son, Dallas Seavey (four-times champion) before they both race. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Trent Herbst passes through the raucous "trailgate" party along the ceremonial start trail. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
A handler for Michelle Phillips prepares dogs at the official restart of the Iditarod. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Cindy Abbott competes in the official restart of the Iditarod. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Iditarod champion John Baker's dog team races in the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
John Baker competes in the official restart of the Iditarod. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Dave Delcourt competes in the official restart of the Iditarod. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Alaska Governor Bill Walker rides with John Baker's team in the ceremonial start to the Iditarod. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Ray Redington Jr's team about to move to the start gate at the official restart of the Iditarod. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
A handler for musher Cody Strathe prepares dogs for the trail at the official restart of the Iditarod. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Musher Dave Delcourt and rider pass through the raucous "trailgate" party along the ceremonial start trail. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Kristy Berington prepares dogs at the official restart of the Iditarod. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Next Slideshows
China's Congress meets
Inside the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.
People 4 Trump rally
Trump supporters gather at Neshaminy State Park in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.
Banksy's Walled Off Hotel
Street artist Banksy opens the Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.
China's knock-off landmarks
China brings the world to its doorstep with scale replicas of famous tourist destinations.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.