Iditarod race across Alaska
Martin Koenig's team gets tangled up after leaving the start chute at the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska, March 6, 2016. Mushers and dog sled teams from around the world embark on the first leg of Alaska's grueling...more
4-time Iditarod champion Jeff King and his team leave the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska, March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Musher Justin Savidis' dogs wait in the truck before the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Kat Berington visits her sister's dog team before the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Cody Strathe's team leaves the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
A woman takes a photo as dogs head toward the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Travis Beals' team waits in the truck before the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
A team heads out at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Kristin Bacon's team races down the chute at the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Champion musher Martin Buser's son, Rohn, is seen with his dad's team before the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Norwegian Joar Leifseth Ulsom's team leaves the start chute at the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Katherine Keith's team leaves the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
A musher handler with Alan Eischens team embraces one of Eischen's dogs just before the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
DeeDee Jonrowe and her team leave the start chute at the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Anna Berington's dogs wait at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race to begin in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
A team heads out at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race to begin in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Spectators line 4th avenue at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race to begin in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Alaskan musher DeeDee Jonrowe and Senator Lisa Murkowski get ready to head to the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
A team heads out at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race to begin in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Cindy Gallea's team crosses a lake after the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
John Baker's team leaves the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Next Slideshows
Habanos in Havana
Cuba's famed Cohiba Tobacco cigar factory opens its doors during the annual Habanos Festival.
Oculus rises in Manhattan
The newly built World Trade Center Transportation Hub, designed to resemble a dove, opens nearly 15 years after the Sept. 11 attacks left Lower Manhattan in...
A year in space
Astronaut Scott Kelly returns to Earth after 340 days in space.
World of hypercars
Some of the world's fastest, most expensive high-performance cars.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.