iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards
Fifth Harmony perform during the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards in Toronto. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
MMVA host model Gigi Hadid takes pictures with fans as she arrives. REUTERS/Peter Power
Hip hop artist Desiigner performs amid members of the audience after jumping into the crowd. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Amber Rose dances as Macklemore performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Host Gigi Hadid speaks. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Leah Fay of July Talk performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Nick Jonas accepts the international artist of the year award from presenter Liz Trinnear. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
A member of the audience takes a video. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Tegan and Sara perform. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello embrace after receiving the best pop video award as ETalk reporter Liz Trinnear looks on. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Nick Jonas performs amid members of the audience. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
James Bay performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Hailee Steinfeld participates in a collaboration with Shawn Hook. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Shawn Mendes performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Hailee Steinfeld participates in a collaboration with Shawn Hook. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Model Hailey Baldwin arrives. REUTERS/Peter Power
Fifth Harmony arrive. REUTERS/Peter Power
Model Amber Rose arrives for the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Power
Singer James Bay arrives. REUTERS/Peter Power
Macklemore performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Alessia Cara accepts the best new Canadian artist award as ETalk reporter Liz Trinnear looks on. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actress Shay Mitchell arrives. REUTERS/Peter Power
Actress Ashley Benson arrives. REUTERS/Peter Power
Singer Sofia Carson arrives. REUTERS/Peter Power
Singer Nick Jonas arrives. REUTERS/Peter Power
Fifth Harmony accept the most buzzworthy international artist or group award. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Pop duoTegan and Sara arrive. REUTERS/Peter Power
Hip hop artist Desiigner jumps onto members of the audience. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Alessia Cara performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Hedley perform. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actress Hailee Steinfeld poses for fans as she arrives. REUTERS/Peter Power
Chad L. Coleman, of "The Walking Dead," arrives. REUTERS/Peter Power
Marianas Trench arrives. REUTERS/Peter Power
Grand Theft arrive. REUTERS/Peter Power
Tom Wrecks (R) and Pat Drastik of Thugli arrive. REUTERS/Peter Power
Nash Grier arrives. REUTERS/Peter Power
Singer Alessia Cara arrives. REUTERS/Peter Power
Hedley arrives. REUTERS/Peter Power
Next Slideshows
Courtside candids
Sometimes the players aren't the only stars at NBA games.
Best of Tony Awards
Highlights from Broadway's biggest night.
CMT Music Awards
Highlights from the 2016 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.
Crowning Miss USA
A 26-year-old Army Reserve officer from the District of Columbia is crowned winner of the Miss USA pageant.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.