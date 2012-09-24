iHeartRadio Music Festival
Gwen Stefani of the band No Doubt performs with guitarist Tom Dumont and bassist Tony Kanal during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Gwen Stefani of the band No Doubt performs with guitarist Tom Dumont and bassist Tony Kanal during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Green Day lead vocalist and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong grabs a camera during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Green Day lead vocalist and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong grabs a camera during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
South Korean rapper-singer Psy performs during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
South Korean rapper-singer Psy performs during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Taylor Swift performs with a member of her band during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Taylor Swift performs with a member of her band during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Pink performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Pink performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Rihanna performs with dancers during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Rihanna performs with dancers during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Ne-Yo performs with dancers during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Ne-Yo performs with dancers during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Britney Spears and host Ryan Seacrest introduces a musical group during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Britney Spears and host Ryan Seacrest introduces a musical group during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jon Bon Jovi performs with his band Bon Jovi during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jon Bon Jovi performs with his band Bon Jovi during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miranda Lambert performs during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miranda Lambert performs during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Brad Paisley performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Brad Paisley performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Mary J. Blige performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Mary J. Blige performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Usher performs during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Usher performs during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
deadmau5 performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
deadmau5 performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Pitbull performs during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Pitbull performs during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte and singer Miley Cyrus come onstage to introduce a performance during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte and singer Miley Cyrus come onstage to introduce a performance during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Chester Bennington of the band Linkin Park performs during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Chester Bennington of the band Linkin Park performs during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Ne-Yo performs with Calvin Harris during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Ne-Yo performs with Calvin Harris during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Taylor Swift performs during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Taylor Swift performs during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Brad Paisley performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Brad Paisley performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Enrique Iglesias performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Enrique Iglesias performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Rapper Lil Wayne performs during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Rapper Lil Wayne performs during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Kathy Griffin introduces Swedish House Mafia during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Kathy Griffin introduces Swedish House Mafia during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
South Korean rapper-singer Psy performs during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
South Korean rapper-singer Psy performs during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Next Slideshows
Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.
Emmy red carpet
Fashion from the Emmy red carpet.
Primetime Emmy Awards
Highlights from the 64th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.