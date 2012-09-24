Edition:
Pictures | Mon Sep 24, 2012 | 12:21pm EDT

iHeartRadio Music Festival

<p>Gwen Stefani of the band No Doubt performs with guitarist Tom Dumont and bassist Tony Kanal during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Monday, September 24, 2012

<p>Green Day lead vocalist and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong grabs a camera during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Monday, September 24, 2012

<p>South Korean rapper-singer Psy performs during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Monday, September 24, 2012

<p>Taylor Swift performs with a member of her band during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Monday, September 24, 2012

<p>Pink performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Monday, September 24, 2012

<p>Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Monday, September 24, 2012

<p>Rihanna performs with dancers during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Monday, September 24, 2012

<p>Ne-Yo performs with dancers during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Monday, September 24, 2012

<p>Britney Spears and host Ryan Seacrest introduces a musical group during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Monday, September 24, 2012

<p>Jon Bon Jovi performs with his band Bon Jovi during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Monday, September 24, 2012

<p>Miranda Lambert performs during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Monday, September 24, 2012

<p>Brad Paisley performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Monday, September 24, 2012

<p>Mary J. Blige performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Monday, September 24, 2012

<p>Usher performs during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Monday, September 24, 2012

<p>deadmau5 performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Monday, September 24, 2012

<p>Pitbull performs during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Monday, September 24, 2012

<p>Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte and singer Miley Cyrus come onstage to introduce a performance during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Monday, September 24, 2012

<p>Chester Bennington of the band Linkin Park performs during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Monday, September 24, 2012

<p>Ne-Yo performs with Calvin Harris during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Monday, September 24, 2012

<p>Taylor Swift performs during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Monday, September 24, 2012

<p>Brad Paisley performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Monday, September 24, 2012

<p>Enrique Iglesias performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Monday, September 24, 2012

<p>Rapper Lil Wayne performs during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Monday, September 24, 2012

<p>Kathy Griffin introduces Swedish House Mafia during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Monday, September 24, 2012

<p>South Korean rapper-singer Psy performs during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Monday, September 24, 2012

