iJournalists
Spectators watch the men's cycling individual time trial at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Mourners take pictures as a large portrait of the late former Cambodian King Norodom Sihanouk is placed in front of the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man films with a mobile phone as smoke rises after explosions were set off at the army's First Armoured Division headquarters in Sanaa October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People take photos as the Space Shuttle Endeavour is moved to the California Science Center in Los Angeles October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Miners on strike take pictures near barricades of burning tyres on the A-6 motorway, on the second day of a strike to protest the government's spending cuts in the mining sector, in El Montico, near Oviedo, northern Spain, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy...more
A woman uses her mobile phone to film demonstrators during a rally demanding the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh outside Sanaa University March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A spectator views the men's Group A volleyball match between Italy and Poland on a mobile phone at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Earls Court July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A visitor takes a picture of a jellyfish with her mobile phone under the green lights at an aquarium in Wuhan, Hubei province, China September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Guadalupe Hicks of Washington, D.C. takes a picture of herself in front of the U.S. Capitol building hours before U.S. President Barack Obama is set to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in...more
A man films a concert to mark the official opening of the National Stadium in Warsaw January 29, 2012. The opening match of Euro 2012 between Poland and Greece will be played at the National Stadium in Warsaw on 8 June. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Facebook Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen on a screen televised from their headquarters in Menlo Park moments after their IPO launch in New York May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A protester wearing a mask takes a photo with a cellphone at the entrance to Congress in Guatemala City, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A man photographs an Oscar statuette using his phone at the "Meet the Oscars" exhibit at Grand Central Station in New York February 23, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A policeman films an injured supporter of the "Bersih" (Clean) electoral reform coalition as he is detained by policemen during clashes in downtown Kuala Lumpur July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Jewish boy lifts his hand to prevent a Palestinian from taking his picture near a police barrier cordoning off a building the day after Israeli police evicted Jewish settlers who occupied it in the West Bank city of Hebron April 5, 2012. ...more
President Barack Obama greets supporters after speaking about passage of his jobs bill during a visit to Cincinnati, Ohio September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man takes a picture of another on a bridge overlooking Pearl Square, which is occupied by demonstrators, in Manama February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A protester from the Occupy movement and a law enforcement officer photograph each other across from the entrance to the terminals at the Port of Longview in Longview, Washington on December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Dykes
Hip hop artist Nicki Minaj is shown courtside during the NBA All-Star game in Orlando, Florida, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A man takes a photograph with his mobile phone of a portion of ammunition seized at a customs checkpoint in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A tourist takes photos of the burning kiosk of Dimitris Ptohos during riots in Athens in this June 29, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis/Files
Lary, 27, takes a picture with his tablet as he joins others mourning the death of the late former Cambodian King Norodom Sihanouk in front of the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
