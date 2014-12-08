Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Dec 8, 2014 | 6:55pm EST

IKEA cinema makeover

Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. IKEA converted one of the cinema halls, completely replacing standard seats with their furniture. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. IKEA converted one of the cinema halls, completely replacing standard seats with their furniture. REUTERS/Sergei...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. IKEA converted one of the cinema halls, completely replacing standard seats with their furniture. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
1 / 9
Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
2 / 9
Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
3 / 9
Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
4 / 9
An employee changes bedsheets before the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

An employee changes bedsheets before the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
An employee changes bedsheets before the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
5 / 9
A man takes a picture of a woman as they await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A man takes a picture of a woman as they await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
A man takes a picture of a woman as they await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
6 / 9
Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
7 / 9
Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
8 / 9
Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Lighting up Lyon

Lighting up Lyon

Next Slideshows

Lighting up Lyon

Lighting up Lyon

The Festival of Lights in Lyon, France.

Dec 05 2014
Christmas in Washington

Christmas in Washington

The nation's capital gets decked out for the holidays.

Dec 05 2014
Lighting the Rockefeller Christmas tree

Lighting the Rockefeller Christmas tree

People watch as the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center is raised and lit in New York.

Dec 04 2014
Where the wild things are made

Where the wild things are made

A Belgian sculptor specializes in hyper-realistic, life-size reproductions of animals and fossils.

Dec 04 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast