Illegal in Israel
Sudanese migrant Ismail, who was attacked by Israelis, poses for a photo at his home in south Tel Aviv, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Sudanese migrant sleeps under a slide as an Israeli girl slides down it at Levinsky park in South Tel Aviv, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Sudanese migrant stands in a rented shelter during cold weather in Tel Aviv, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias
Eritrean migrant worker Adish sets up parasols on a beach in Tel Aviv, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Workers of the Migration Authority, Oz unit, wait as Africans look for their legal documents during a routine search in a provisory cinema in the old central bus station in Tel Aviv, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias
South Sudanese refugee Samuel Akue carries suitcases he purchased in a market south Tel Aviv in preparation for his deportation from Israel, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An African migrant smokes a cigarette after sleeping overnight in a park in Tel Aviv, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulen
An African migrant eats food he received from volunteers at Levinsky park in South Tel Aviv, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman embraces nine-year-old South Sudanese girl Bhakita Koang Gai as she cries before boarding a bus travelling to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An African migrant receives food from a volunteer at Levinsky park in South Tel Aviv, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Sudanese migrants lay on the floor in a shelter they rented for themselves during cold weather in Tel Aviv, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias
Israeli Immigration police check the documents of African migrants and refugees in south Tel Aviv, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Workers of the Migration Authority, Oz unit, check documents of Africans during a routine search in the old central bus station area in Tel Aviv, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias
An African man searches for his documents as workers of the Migration Authority, Oz unit, request it during a routine search in a residential part of the old central bus station area in Tel Aviv, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias
A South Sudanese man waves from inside a bus before its departure to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
