Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 19, 2012 | 5:30pm EDT

Illegal in Israel

<p>Sudanese migrant Ismail, who was attacked by Israelis, poses for a photo at his home in south Tel Aviv, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Sudanese migrant Ismail, who was attacked by Israelis, poses for a photo at his home in south Tel Aviv, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Sudanese migrant Ismail, who was attacked by Israelis, poses for a photo at his home in south Tel Aviv, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
1 / 15
<p>A Sudanese migrant sleeps under a slide as an Israeli girl slides down it at Levinsky park in South Tel Aviv, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Sudanese migrant sleeps under a slide as an Israeli girl slides down it at Levinsky park in South Tel Aviv, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A Sudanese migrant sleeps under a slide as an Israeli girl slides down it at Levinsky park in South Tel Aviv, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
2 / 15
<p>A Sudanese migrant stands in a rented shelter during cold weather in Tel Aviv, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias </p>

A Sudanese migrant stands in a rented shelter during cold weather in Tel Aviv, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A Sudanese migrant stands in a rented shelter during cold weather in Tel Aviv, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Close
3 / 15
<p>Eritrean migrant worker Adish sets up parasols on a beach in Tel Aviv, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Eritrean migrant worker Adish sets up parasols on a beach in Tel Aviv, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Eritrean migrant worker Adish sets up parasols on a beach in Tel Aviv, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
4 / 15
<p>Workers of the Migration Authority, Oz unit, wait as Africans look for their legal documents during a routine search in a provisory cinema in the old central bus station in Tel Aviv, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias </p>

Workers of the Migration Authority, Oz unit, wait as Africans look for their legal documents during a routine search in a provisory cinema in the old central bus station in Tel Aviv, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Workers of the Migration Authority, Oz unit, wait as Africans look for their legal documents during a routine search in a provisory cinema in the old central bus station in Tel Aviv, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Close
5 / 15
<p>South Sudanese refugee Samuel Akue carries suitcases he purchased in a market south Tel Aviv in preparation for his deportation from Israel, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

South Sudanese refugee Samuel Akue carries suitcases he purchased in a market south Tel Aviv in preparation for his deportation from Israel, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

South Sudanese refugee Samuel Akue carries suitcases he purchased in a market south Tel Aviv in preparation for his deportation from Israel, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
6 / 15
<p>An African migrant smokes a cigarette after sleeping overnight in a park in Tel Aviv, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulen </p>

An African migrant smokes a cigarette after sleeping overnight in a park in Tel Aviv, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulen

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

An African migrant smokes a cigarette after sleeping overnight in a park in Tel Aviv, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulen

Close
7 / 15
<p>An African migrant eats food he received from volunteers at Levinsky park in South Tel Aviv, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An African migrant eats food he received from volunteers at Levinsky park in South Tel Aviv, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

An African migrant eats food he received from volunteers at Levinsky park in South Tel Aviv, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
8 / 15
<p>A woman embraces nine-year-old South Sudanese girl Bhakita Koang Gai as she cries before boarding a bus travelling to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

A woman embraces nine-year-old South Sudanese girl Bhakita Koang Gai as she cries before boarding a bus travelling to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A woman embraces nine-year-old South Sudanese girl Bhakita Koang Gai as she cries before boarding a bus travelling to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
9 / 15
<p>An African migrant receives food from a volunteer at Levinsky park in South Tel Aviv, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An African migrant receives food from a volunteer at Levinsky park in South Tel Aviv, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

An African migrant receives food from a volunteer at Levinsky park in South Tel Aviv, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
10 / 15
<p>Sudanese migrants lay on the floor in a shelter they rented for themselves during cold weather in Tel Aviv, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias </p>

Sudanese migrants lay on the floor in a shelter they rented for themselves during cold weather in Tel Aviv, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Sudanese migrants lay on the floor in a shelter they rented for themselves during cold weather in Tel Aviv, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Close
11 / 15
<p>Israeli Immigration police check the documents of African migrants and refugees in south Tel Aviv, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Israeli Immigration police check the documents of African migrants and refugees in south Tel Aviv, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Israeli Immigration police check the documents of African migrants and refugees in south Tel Aviv, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
12 / 15
<p>Workers of the Migration Authority, Oz unit, check documents of Africans during a routine search in the old central bus station area in Tel Aviv, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias </p>

Workers of the Migration Authority, Oz unit, check documents of Africans during a routine search in the old central bus station area in Tel Aviv, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Workers of the Migration Authority, Oz unit, check documents of Africans during a routine search in the old central bus station area in Tel Aviv, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Close
13 / 15
<p>An African man searches for his documents as workers of the Migration Authority, Oz unit, request it during a routine search in a residential part of the old central bus station area in Tel Aviv, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias </p>

An African man searches for his documents as workers of the Migration Authority, Oz unit, request it during a routine search in a residential part of the old central bus station area in Tel Aviv, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

An African man searches for his documents as workers of the Migration Authority, Oz unit, request it during a routine search in a residential part of the old central bus station area in Tel Aviv, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Close
14 / 15
<p>A South Sudanese man waves from inside a bus before its departure to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A South Sudanese man waves from inside a bus before its departure to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A South Sudanese man waves from inside a bus before its departure to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Fighting al-Qaeda in Yemen

Fighting al-Qaeda in Yemen

Next Slideshows

Fighting al-Qaeda in Yemen

Fighting al-Qaeda in Yemen

On the frontlines as Yemen battles al-Qaeda-linked militants.

Jun 19 2012
Body parts murder case

Body parts murder case

Porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta, accused of first-degree murder in connection with the killing, dismembering and cannibalizing of a Chinese student in...

Jun 19 2012
Plight of the Rohingyas

Plight of the Rohingyas

Sectarian violence is threatening Myanmar's democratic transition.

Jun 18 2012
Israel deports African migrants

Israel deports African migrants

Israel deported a planeload of migrants to South Sudan, the first of a series of weekly repatriation flights intended as a stepping stone to dealing with much...

Jun 18 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast