Illegal jade mining in Myanmar
Miners search for jade stones at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 25, 2015. Using heavy earth-excavators and explosives, miners have been tearing into Myanmar's northern hills in recent months, in a rush to...more
Miners search for jade stones at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A view of a jade mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A miner injects heroin at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 29, 2015. Narcotics addiction is rife among the gem scavengers or "handpickers" who flock to the mines in hopes of finding lumps of the precious stone...more
Trucks are seen at a jade stones mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Miners search for jade stones at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 27, 2015. Because of the stepped-up extractions, thousands of ethnic villagers are being forced off their land. Scavengers, or "handpickers" who in...more
Miners search for jade stones at a mine dump at a Hpakant REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Miners search for jade stones at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Two miners inject heroin at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Miners search for jade stones at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A miner collects used syringes which miners used to inject heroin. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A miner walks with a stone at a jade mine dump at a Hpakant in Kachin state, Myanmar November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Miners take a look at a jade stone while one of them injects himself heroin. Narcotics addiction is rife among the gem scavengers or "handpickers" who flock to the northern township of Hpakant, producer of some of the world's highest quality jade, in...more
Miners search for jade stones at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 28, 2015. The National League for Democracy has said it will bring in rules and competition and crack down on rampant smuggling that deprives the...more
Two miners inject heroin into each other at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Trucks are seen at a jade stone mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A buyer checks a jade stone near a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 29, 2015. Much of the jade is being smuggled into China each year, locals say. Jade is a status symbol in China widely believed to bring fortune,...more
A buyer checks a jade stone near a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 29, 2015. China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said she was unaware of any allegations of Chinese companies' involvement in jade...more
