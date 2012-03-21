Illinois decides
Mitt Romney is introduced by his wife Ann at his Illinois primary night rally in Schaumburg, Illinois, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rick Santorum supporters watch results come in from at Santorum's Illinois primary night rally in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Rick Santorum speaks at his Illinois primary night rally with his children John, Daniel, Elizabeth, Sarah and wife Karen in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Rick Santorum watch results as they wait for his arrival at his Illinois primary night rally in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A voter casts her ballot in the Republican presidential primary at a laundromat being used as a polling station in Chicago, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
A voter casts his ballot in the Illinois primary at a car dealership being used as a polling station in Chicago, Illinois, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Supporters of Mitt Romney sit in a booth waiting for his arrival at a restaurant for a campaign stop in Rosemont, Illinois, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Danielle Smith (C) holds a sign in support of Rick Santorum in front of the Lee County Democratic Party headquarters during a "Rally for Rick" campaign stop in Dixon, Illinois, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A supporter of Mitt Romney attends a pancake brunch during a campaign stop at the American Legion in Moline, Illinois March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rick Santorum holds a "Rally for Rick" at John Boos and Co. in Effingham, Illinois March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
Mitt Romney speaks to diners at a restaurant during a campaign stop in Rosemont, Illinois March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
A supporter listens to Rick Santorum during a "Rally for Rick" at John Boos and Co. in Effingham, Illinois March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
Supporters listen to Rick Santorum during a "Rally for Rick" at John Boos and Co. in Effingham, Illinois March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
Mitt Romney greets supporters during a campaign stop at the American Legion Post in Moline, Illinois, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Newt Gingrich speaks at a Hispanic Town Hall Meeting in the Herrick Chapel at Judson University in Elgin, Illinois, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Maggie Teel, 5, wears a Romney sticker on her mouth as Romney holds a town hall meeting at Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Illinois March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
A supporter of Mitt Romney sits in a booth waiting for his arrival at a restaurant for a campaign stop in Rosemont, Illinois, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jessica Lewis pins a Santorum button on her daughter, Ava, 3, before the rally for Rick Santorum at John Boos and Co. in Effingham, Illinois March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
Mitt Romney tours the Google Chicago headquarters during a campaign stop in Chicago, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rick Santorum speaks to supporters at a "Rally for Rick" campaign stop in Rockford, Illinois March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Supporters of Mitt Romney look in through a window at a restaurant during a campaign stop in Rosemont, Illinois March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rick Santorum waits to be introduced during a "Rally for Rick" at John Boos and Co. in Effingham, Illinois March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
A supporter of Mitt Romney attends a pancake brunch during a campaign stop at the American Legion in Moline, Illinois March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney holds a baby as he greets diners at a restaurant during a campaign stop in Rosemont, Illinois, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rick Santorum signs posters at a "Rally for Rick" campaign stop in Dixon, Illinois, March 19, 2012. Dixon is the boyhood home of former President Ronald Reagan. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
