Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 11, 2012 | 10:30am EDT

Illuminating Stonehenge

<p>Compagnie Carabosse members light a spherical structure at World Heritage site Stonehenge during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival, in Salisbury, southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

Compagnie Carabosse members light a spherical structure at World Heritage site Stonehenge during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival, in Salisbury, southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty more

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Compagnie Carabosse members light a spherical structure at World Heritage site Stonehenge during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival, in Salisbury, southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
1 / 10
<p>World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
2 / 10
<p>A man takes a photograph of a lit spherical structure as World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

A man takes a photograph of a lit spherical structure as World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

A man takes a photograph of a lit spherical structure as World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
3 / 10
<p>World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
4 / 10
<p>World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
5 / 10
<p>Compagnie Carabosse members light a metal structure as World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

Compagnie Carabosse members light a metal structure as World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Compagnie Carabosse members light a metal structure as World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
6 / 10
<p>Illuminated shapes are seen as World Heritage site Stonehenge is lit up during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

Illuminated shapes are seen as World Heritage site Stonehenge is lit up during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Illuminated shapes are seen as World Heritage site Stonehenge is lit up during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
7 / 10
<p>World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
8 / 10
<p>World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
9 / 10
<p>World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival in Salisbury, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Farnborough Airshow

Farnborough Airshow

Next Slideshows

Farnborough Airshow

Farnborough Airshow

Highlights from the annual global airshow.

Jul 10 2012
Plight of Afghanistan's mentally ill

Plight of Afghanistan's mentally ill

Afghanistan is struggling to fight mental health problems that afflict its population after decades of violence.

Jul 10 2012
Cuba's illegal homes

Cuba's illegal homes

In spite of restrictions on migration inside Cuba, thousands of workers arrive every year in Havana, build homes illegally to settle, and start new jobs and...

Jul 10 2012
Police vs. police

Police vs. police

Riot police clash with community police in Algiers, demanding more benefits from the government.

Jul 09 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast