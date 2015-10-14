I'm fleeing my home, Afghanistan
Syrian and Afghan refugees swim towards the sea after their dinghy deflated before reaching the Greek island of Lesbos, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Afghan migrants gesture as they hold onto a compatriot at the side of an overcrowded dinghy, upon arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis...more
An Afghan mother comforts her crying child moments after a dinghy carrying Afghan migrants arrived on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An Afghan migrant woman carries her child after arriving in a dinghy at a beach, after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the Greek island of Lesbos September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Afghan refugee puts on his prosthetic leg moments after arriving on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
An Afghan refugee family embraces after arriving on an overcrowded dinghy in rough sea on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Afghan refugees walk on a rocky beach moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G.
Afghan migrants struggle to board a bus following their arrival by the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ferry with over 2,500 migrants and refugees from the island of Lesbos at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis...more
A migrant boy is seen through a bus window following his arrival by the Blue Star Patmos passenger ferry from the island of Lesbos at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Afghan refugees sleep in Victoria Square at the center of Athens after arriving aboard passenger ships from Lesbos Island, Greece, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
An Afghan refugee looks out of her tent after sleeping overnight in Victoria Square at the center of Athens, Greece, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
An Afghan refugee woman with a broken leg, holds her son as her husband pushes her wheelchair in their effort to reach the village of Idomeni near the borders of Greece with Macedonia, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrants from Afghanistan use a mobile phone next to a newly erected security fence near to "The New Jungle" camp in Calais, France, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A migrant from Afghanistan is shaved by a friend at "The New Jungle" camp in Calais, France, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Children of Afghan migrants walk down a road after crossing the border illegally from Serbia, near Asotthalom, Hungary July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A migrant from Afghanistan uses a mirror in an improvised shelter near a brick factory in Subotica, Serbia July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
