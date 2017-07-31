Imagining the Los Angeles Olympics
MA Los Angeles' Olympic bid committee rendering shows how mountain biking at Frank G Bonelli Park would look like after receiving an Olympics-style makeover. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
Beach volleyball at Santa Monica beach. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
Paralympic archery at L.A. Stadum at Hollywood Park. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
Gymnastics at the Forum. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
L.A. Stadium at Hollywood Park. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
The UCLA campus. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
Volleyball at the Honda Center. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
Soccer at Rose Bowl Stadium. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
Golf at Riviera County Club. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
UCLA Pauley Pavillion. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
World Aquatics Championships
Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.
Russia's Navy Day parade
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg.
Battle for Raqqa
Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Force on the streets of Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.
The president's people
As reports of infighting plague the White House, a look at President Trump's inner circle of staff and advisers.
MORE IN PICTURES
Scaramucci's week in the White House
Inside Anthony Scaramucci's tumultuous 11-day tenure as White House communications director.
North Korea's missile program
Inside the evolution of North Korea's secretive missile program.
Typhoon Nesat hits Taiwan
The second typhoon in 24 hours batters Taiwan, leaving more than one hundred injured following both storms.
Airshow aerial acrobatics over Spain
Performers at the international airshow in Torre del Mar, southern Spain.
World Aquatics Championships
Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.
Painted bodies
Artists use the human body as a canvas during the World Bodypainting Festival in Austria.
Russia's Navy Day parade
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg.
Battle for Raqqa
Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Force on the streets of Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.
The president's people
As reports of infighting plague the White House, a look at President Trump's inner circle of staff and advisers.