Sat Aug 13, 2016

Imam shot dead in NY

A crowd of community members gather at the place where Imam Maulama Akonjee was killed in the Queens borough of New York City, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A crowd of community members gather at the place where Imam Maulama Akonjee was killed in the Queens borough of New York City, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A crowd of community members have a moment of silence at the place where Imam Maulama Akonjee was killed in the Queens borough of New York City, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A crowd of community members gather at the place where Imam Maulama Akonjee was killed in the Queens borough of New York City, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A man gestures towards the place where Imam Alala Uddin Akongi was killed in the Queens borough of New York City, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A crowd of community members gather at the place where Imam Maulama Akonjee was killed in the Queens borough of New York City, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Members of the New York City Police Department walk past community members as they gather at the spot where Imam Alala Uddin Akongi was killed in the Queens borough of New York City, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Members of the New York City Police Department establish a crime scene at the spot where Imam Alala Uddin Akongi was killed in the Queens borough of New York City, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

