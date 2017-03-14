Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes
Beds are made to welcome the children for an early afternoon sleep at the Model National Nursery of Kallithea, in Athens, Greece. In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to...more
Children play in the yard of the Model National Nursery of Kallithea, in Athens. It is perhaps the darkest sign of economic devastation in Greece, where traditionally strong family ties are starting to crumble after years of...more
A child hugs a teacher at the yard of the Model National Nursery of Kallithea, in Athens. A quarter of Greece's workforce is unemployed and a quarter of its children live in poverty, according to United Nations figures, forcing parents to depend on...more
View of the dining room as children play on the yard at the Model National Nursery of Kallithea, in Athens. In Athens, the Model National Nursery, set up a century ago for orphans of war, can hardly keep up with the number of parents turning to it...more
Children have bean soup for lunch at the Model National Nursery of Kallithea. Iro Zervaki, its head, says at least 40 children are on the waiting list, four times as many as a couple of years ago. The home sleeps 25 in a bare room with rows of beds...more
Children have bean soup for lunch at the Model National Nursery of Kallithea. Dozens of other children, all aged two to five, come in daily, but the days away from their parents are long. "We had incidents where children even attempted to leave, to...more
A social worker prepares the clothes of a child, before leaving for the weekend, at the Model National Nursery of Kallithea. In the buzzing playground, a little girl tugged the social worker's blouse and yelled: "Miss! When will I go to my...more
Children play in the yard of the Model National Nursery of Kallithea. "They can't tell the days apart so every day they ask: 'Is it Friday?'" Anthoula Zarmakoupi, the social worker, said. "They know mum will pick them up at the weekend." But...more
A social worker walks inside the Model National Nursery of Kallithea. For the home too, brighter days seem as far away as ever. State funding has been cut and covers just half of the staff's wages. The home depends on donations for food and clothes,...more
Children play in the yard of the Model National Nursery of Kallithea. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Children play in the yard of the Model National Nursery of Kallithea. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Toys are seen at the yard of the Model National Nursery of Kallithea. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
