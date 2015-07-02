In case of emergency

A security personnel (L) uses a water canon to disperse brown bears as dummy "visitors" lay on the brown bear enclosure during a drill to test the capability of emergency handling at a zoo in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China June 19, 2014. The drill...more

A security personnel (L) uses a water canon to disperse brown bears as dummy "visitors" lay on the brown bear enclosure during a drill to test the capability of emergency handling at a zoo in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China June 19, 2014. The drill demonstrated a mock situation of two visitors falling into the enclosure of brown bears, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

