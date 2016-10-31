Edition:
In charred church near Mosul, Iraqi Christians pray once more

Iraqi priests hold the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
A cross is seen on the damaged altar of the Grand Immaculate Church after it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
An Iraqi Christian police attends the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
An Iraqi priest holds the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
An Iraqi Christian soldier lights a candle during the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Iraqi Christian soldiers attend the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Iraqi priests hold the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
An Iraqi Christian police takes pictures during the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Iraqi priests hold the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
An Iraqi Christian prepares for the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Iraqi priests hold the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
An Iraqi Christian police attends the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Iraqi priests hold the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Damage is pictured outside the church of Saint Barbara after it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
An Iraqi Christian soldier attends the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Iraqi Christian soldiers attend the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
