In Mandela's shadow
School children walk past a sign with the image of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
School children walk past a sign with the image of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Geese swim by a dam near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Geese swim by a dam near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A dance group runs to rehearsal near former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A dance group runs to rehearsal near former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A child plays soccer near former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A child plays soccer near former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A man gets an early morning hair cut near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A man gets an early morning hair cut near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A boy walks past a mural painted outside the house former South African President Nelson Mandela once lived in, in Johannesburg's Alexandra township June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien
A boy walks past a mural painted outside the house former South African President Nelson Mandela once lived in, in Johannesburg's Alexandra township June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien
The first official passport of former South African president and anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela is seen at the newly renovated Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory in Houghton, Johannesburg, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
The first official passport of former South African president and anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela is seen at the newly renovated Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory in Houghton, Johannesburg, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A boxing glove donated and signed by Laila Ali, daughter of retired heavyweight boxing legend Muhammad Ali, is seen at the office of former South African president and anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela at the newly renovated Nelson Mandela Centre...more
A boxing glove donated and signed by Laila Ali, daughter of retired heavyweight boxing legend Muhammad Ali, is seen at the office of former South African president and anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela at the newly renovated Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory in Houghton, Johannesburg, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Calendar entries recording blood pressure levels (BP) of former South African president and anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela while he was in jail is seen at the newly renovated Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory in Houghton, Johannesburg, June 11,...more
Calendar entries recording blood pressure levels (BP) of former South African president and anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela while he was in jail is seen at the newly renovated Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory in Houghton, Johannesburg, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Children from the Rainbow-Hill Christian school wait to sing to wish former South African President Nelson Mandela well outside his house in Houghton June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Children from the Rainbow-Hill Christian school wait to sing to wish former South African President Nelson Mandela well outside his house in Houghton June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Children walk to school near former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Children walk to school near former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Boys ride a horse near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Boys ride a horse near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A woman hand washes clothes near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A woman hand washes clothes near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Men unload melons from an ox wagon near former South African president Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Men unload melons from an ox wagon near former South African president Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A shepherd takes his sheep to a pasture near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A shepherd takes his sheep to a pasture near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Children walk to school, near former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Children walk to school, near former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Next Slideshows
Paris Air Show
The latest from the 50th annual Paris Air Show.
Summer solstice
Revelers celebrate the longest day of the year at popular sites like Stonehenge and Times Square.
Hats of the Royal Ascot
The Royal Ascot races are a highlight of London's social calendar.
Life's a beach
As the Northern Hemisphere welcomes summer, a look at seaside activities around the globe.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.