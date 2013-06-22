Edition:
In Mandela's shadow

<p>School children walk past a sign with the image of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

<p>Geese swim by a dam near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

<p>A dance group runs to rehearsal near former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

<p>A child plays soccer near former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

<p>A man gets an early morning hair cut near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

<p>A boy walks past a mural painted outside the house former South African President Nelson Mandela once lived in, in Johannesburg's Alexandra township June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien</p>

<p>The first official passport of former South African president and anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela is seen at the newly renovated Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory in Houghton, Johannesburg, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>A boxing glove donated and signed by Laila Ali, daughter of retired heavyweight boxing legend Muhammad Ali, is seen at the office of former South African president and anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela at the newly renovated Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory in Houghton, Johannesburg, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>Calendar entries recording blood pressure levels (BP) of former South African president and anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela while he was in jail is seen at the newly renovated Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory in Houghton, Johannesburg, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>Children from the Rainbow-Hill Christian school wait to sing to wish former South African President Nelson Mandela well outside his house in Houghton June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>Children walk to school near former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

<p>Boys ride a horse near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

<p>A woman hand washes clothes near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

<p>Men unload melons from an ox wagon near former South African president Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

<p>A shepherd takes his sheep to a pasture near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

<p>Children walk to school, near former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

