In memoriam: Those we lost in 2016
Professional boxer and activist Muhammad Ali. Age 74. Action Images / Sporting Pictures
Musician Prince. Age 57. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Former first lady and actress Nancy Reagan. Age 94. REUTERS/File
Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro. Age 90. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Musician David Bowie. Age 69. REUTERS/File
Astronaut and former senator John Glenn. Age 95. REUTERS/Stringer
Golfer Arnold Palmer. Age 87. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. Age 79. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Former Detroit Red Wings player, "Mr. Hockey" Gordie Howe. Age 88. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Writer, Nobel laureate and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel. Age 87. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Novelist Harper Lee, author of "To Kill A Mockingbird." Age 89. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen. Age 82. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno. Age 78. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actor Alan Rickman. Age 69. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Tennessee basketball coach Pat Summitt, winner of eight NCAA championships and first NCAA coach with at least 1,000 wins. Age 64. REUTERS/Bradley Bower
New York Times fashion photographer Bill Cunningham. Age 87. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Record producer George Martin, also known as The Fifth Beatle. Age 90. REUTERS/File
Former Israeli President and Prime Minister Shimon Peres. Age 93. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Actress Florence Henderson, who starred as Carol Brady on "The Brady Bunch." Age 82. REUTERS/Max Morse
Canadian actor Alan Thicke, best known for his leading role in the 1980s family sitcom "Growing Pains" and as the father of R&B singer Robin Thicke. He was 69. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Gene Wilder. Age 83. REUTERS/Shawn Baldwin
Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
60 Minutes journalist Morley Safer. Age 84. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin
Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor. Age 99. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Country artist Merle Haggard, who wrote "Okie from Muskogee" and "The Fightin' Side Of Me." Age 79. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Comedian Garry Shandling. Age 66. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Journalist Gwen Ifill. Age 61. REUTERS/John Sommers
Former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford. Age 46. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid. Age 65. REUTERS/Barry Huang
Actor Anton Yelchin. Age 27. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Glenn Frey of the rock group The Eagles. Age 67. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Doris Roberts, best known for her role in "Everybody Loves Raymond." Age 90. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen
Agnes Nixon, creator of the soap opera series "All My Children" and "One Life To Live." Age 93. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Playwright Edward Albee, author of "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" Age 88. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Actress Patty Duke, who won the Oscar for best supporting actress for "The Miracle Worker" at age 16, and devoted much of her life to advocating mental health issues. Age 69. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen
Director Garry Marshall, who created the TV series "Happy Days," and directed films such as "Pretty Woman" and "The Princess Bride." Age 81. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Former United Nations Secretary General Boutros Boutros-Ghali. Age 93. REUTERS
Rene Angelil, husband and former manager of Celine Dion. Age 73. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Maurice White, lead vocalist for Earth, Wind and Fire. Age 74. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actor Kenny Baker, best known for playing R2-D2 in the Star Wars franchise. Age 81. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty