Edition:
United States

In memoriam: Those we lost in 2016

Photographer
Action Images
Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016

Professional boxer and activist Muhammad Ali. Age 74. Action Images / Sporting Pictures

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
Professional boxer and activist Muhammad Ali. Age 74. Action Images / Sporting Pictures
Close
1 / 40
Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
MIAMI, United States
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Musician Prince. Age 57. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Musician Prince. Age 57. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 40
Photographer
Mike Theiler
Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2009

Former first lady and actress Nancy Reagan. Age 94. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2009
Former first lady and actress Nancy Reagan. Age 94. REUTERS/File
Close
3 / 40
Photographer
PRENSA LATINA
Location
HAVANA, Cuba
Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006

Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro. Age 90. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro. Age 90. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Close
4 / 40
Photographer
Shaun Best
Location
MONTREAL, CANADA
Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2009

Musician David Bowie. Age 69. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2009
Musician David Bowie. Age 69. REUTERS/File
Close
5 / 40
Photographer
Stringer .
Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2009

Astronaut and former senator John Glenn. Age 95. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2009
Astronaut and former senator John Glenn. Age 95. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 40
Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
Augusta, United States
Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016

Golfer Arnold Palmer. Age 87. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Golfer Arnold Palmer. Age 87. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
7 / 40
Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2010

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. Age 79. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2010
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. Age 79. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
8 / 40
Photographer
Jessica Rinaldi
Location
DALLAS, United States
Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2007

Former Detroit Red Wings player, "Mr. Hockey" Gordie Howe. Age 88. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2007
Former Detroit Red Wings player, "Mr. Hockey" Gordie Howe. Age 88. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Close
9 / 40
Photographer
Jason Reed
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Saturday, July 02, 2016

Writer, Nobel laureate and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel. Age 87. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Saturday, July 02, 2016
Writer, Nobel laureate and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel. Age 87. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
10 / 40
Photographer
Larry Downing
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016

Novelist Harper Lee, author of "To Kill A Mockingbird." Age 89. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
Novelist Harper Lee, author of "To Kill A Mockingbird." Age 89. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
11 / 40
Photographer
Luke MacGregor
Location
GLASTONBURY, United Kingdom
Reuters / Sunday, June 29, 2008

Singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen. Age 82. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Sunday, June 29, 2008
Singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen. Age 82. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
12 / 40
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
Washington, USA
Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016

Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno. Age 78. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno. Age 78. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
13 / 40
Photographer
Olivia Harris
Location
London, United Kingdom
Reuters / Saturday, November 09, 2013

Actor Alan Rickman. Age 69. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Saturday, November 09, 2013
Actor Alan Rickman. Age 69. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
14 / 40
Photographer
Bradley Bower
Location
PHILADELPHIA, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Tennessee basketball coach Pat Summitt, winner of eight NCAA championships and first NCAA coach with at least 1,000 wins. Age 64. REUTERS/Bradley Bower

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Tennessee basketball coach Pat Summitt, winner of eight NCAA championships and first NCAA coach with at least 1,000 wins. Age 64. REUTERS/Bradley Bower
Close
15 / 40
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016

New York Times fashion photographer Bill Cunningham. Age 87. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
New York Times fashion photographer Bill Cunningham. Age 87. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
16 / 40
Photographer
Handout .
Location
WASHINGTON, USA
Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2009

Record producer George Martin, also known as The Fifth Beatle. Age 90. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2009
Record producer George Martin, also known as The Fifth Beatle. Age 90. REUTERS/File
Close
17 / 40
Photographer
Baz Ratner
Location
JERUSALEM, Israel
Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2013

Former Israeli President and Prime Minister Shimon Peres. Age 93. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2013
Former Israeli President and Prime Minister Shimon Peres. Age 93. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
18 / 40
Photographer
Max Morse
Location
SANTA MONICA, United States
Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2007

Actress Florence Henderson, who starred as Carol Brady on "The Brady Bunch." Age 82. REUTERS/Max Morse

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2007
Actress Florence Henderson, who starred as Carol Brady on "The Brady Bunch." Age 82. REUTERS/Max Morse
Close
19 / 40
Photographer
Danny Moloshok
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Friday, April 11, 2008

Canadian actor Alan Thicke, best known for his leading role in the 1980s family sitcom "Growing Pains" and as the father of R&B singer Robin Thicke. He was 69. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Friday, April 11, 2008
Canadian actor Alan Thicke, best known for his leading role in the 1980s family sitcom "Growing Pains" and as the father of R&B singer Robin Thicke. He was 69. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
20 / 40
Photographer
Shawn Baldwin
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016

Actor Gene Wilder. Age 83. REUTERS/Shawn Baldwin

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Actor Gene Wilder. Age 83. REUTERS/Shawn Baldwin
Close
21 / 40
Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016

Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Close
22 / 40
Photographer
Stephen Chernin
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2012

60 Minutes journalist Morley Safer. Age 84. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2012
60 Minutes journalist Morley Safer. Age 84. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin
Close
23 / 40
Photographer
Fred Prouser
Location
Beverly Hills, United States
Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016

Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor. Age 99. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016
Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor. Age 99. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
24 / 40
Photographer
Mario Anzuoni
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2014

Country artist Merle Haggard, who wrote "Okie from Muskogee" and "The Fightin' Side Of Me." Age 79. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2014
Country artist Merle Haggard, who wrote "Okie from Muskogee" and "The Fightin' Side Of Me." Age 79. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Close
25 / 40
Photographer
Mario Anzuoni
Location
BEVERLY HILLS, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2007

Comedian Garry Shandling. Age 66. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2007
Comedian Garry Shandling. Age 66. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
26 / 40
Photographer
John Sommers II
Location
Cleveland, USA
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006

Journalist Gwen Ifill. Age 61. REUTERS/John Sommers

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Journalist Gwen Ifill. Age 61. REUTERS/John Sommers
Close
27 / 40
Photographer
Mark Blinch
Location
Toronto, Canada
Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2013

Former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford. Age 46. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2013
Former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford. Age 46. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
28 / 40
Photographer
Barry Huang
Location
BEIJING, China
Reuters / Saturday, September 20, 2014

Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid. Age 65. REUTERS/Barry Huang

Reuters / Saturday, September 20, 2014
Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid. Age 65. REUTERS/Barry Huang
Close
29 / 40
Photographer
Location
VENICE, Italy
Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016

Actor Anton Yelchin. Age 27. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Actor Anton Yelchin. Age 27. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
30 / 40
Photographer
Benoit Tessier
Location
Monaco, Monaco
Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2011

Glenn Frey of the rock group The Eagles. Age 67. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2011
Glenn Frey of the rock group The Eagles. Age 67. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
31 / 40
Photographer
Jim Ruymen
Location
Los Angeles, United States of America
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006

Actress Doris Roberts, best known for her role in "Everybody Loves Raymond." Age 90. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Actress Doris Roberts, best known for her role in "Everybody Loves Raymond." Age 90. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen
Close
32 / 40
Photographer
Danny Moloshok
Location
PASADENA, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2010

Agnes Nixon, creator of the soap opera series "All My Children" and "One Life To Live." Age 93. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2010
Agnes Nixon, creator of the soap opera series "All My Children" and "One Life To Live." Age 93. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
33 / 40
Photographer
Jeff Christensen
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016

Playwright Edward Albee, author of "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" Age 88. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Playwright Edward Albee, author of "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" Age 88. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Close
34 / 40
Photographer
Jim Ruymen
Location
Los Angeles, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006

Actress Patty Duke, who won the Oscar for best supporting actress for "The Miracle Worker" at age 16, and devoted much of her life to advocating mental health issues. Age 69. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Actress Patty Duke, who won the Oscar for best supporting actress for "The Miracle Worker" at age 16, and devoted much of her life to advocating mental health issues. Age 69. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen
Close
35 / 40
Photographer
Fred Prouser
Location
BEVERLY HILLS, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016

Director Garry Marshall, who created the TV series "Happy Days," and directed films such as "Pretty Woman" and "The Princess Bride." Age 81. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Director Garry Marshall, who created the TV series "Happy Days," and directed films such as "Pretty Woman" and "The Princess Bride." Age 81. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
36 / 40
Photographer
Heriberto Rodriguez
Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006

Former United Nations Secretary General Boutros Boutros-Ghali. Age 93. REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Former United Nations Secretary General Boutros Boutros-Ghali. Age 93. REUTERS
Close
37 / 40
Photographer
Mario Anzuoni
Location
HOLLYWOOD, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 27, 2011

Rene Angelil, husband and former manager of Celine Dion. Age 73. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 27, 2011
Rene Angelil, husband and former manager of Celine Dion. Age 73. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
38 / 40
Photographer
Fred Prouser
Location
Los Angeles, United States of America
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006

Maurice White, lead vocalist for Earth, Wind and Fire. Age 74. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Maurice White, lead vocalist for Earth, Wind and Fire. Age 74. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
39 / 40
Photographer
Kieran Doherty
Location
London, UK
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006

Actor Kenny Baker, best known for playing R2-D2 in the Star Wars franchise. Age 81. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Actor Kenny Baker, best known for playing R2-D2 in the Star Wars franchise. Age 81. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Close
40 / 40

In memoriam: Those we lost in 2016

In memoriam: Those we lost in 2016 Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Living in the smog of China

Living in the smog of China
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Trump's inner circle

All Collections

Trump's inner circle

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Berlin Christmas market reopens

All Collections

Berlin Christmas market reopens

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Gaza's first teacher with Down syndrome

All Collections

Gaza's first teacher with Down syndrome

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Deadly blast at Mexico fireworks market

All Collections

Deadly blast at Mexico fireworks market

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Burning oilfields of Mosul

All Collections

Burning oilfields of Mosul

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

City of ice

All Collections

City of ice

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

The longest night

All Collections

The longest night

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

View More Slideshows »