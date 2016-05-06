In mother's arms
A woman sits with her child after migrants and refugees tried to open the border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Police officers escort Fatima from Syria (front) and other migrants as they make their way on foot after crossing the Croatian-Slovenian border, in Rigonce, Slovenia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A migrant carries a child as she waits to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant carries a child as she walks on a dirt road close to the Croatian border near the town of Sid, Serbia, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A Syrian refugee holds her child in her arms as she sits in the port of the Greek island of Kos waiting to be registered and move with her family to the "Eleftherios Venizelos" vessel August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian men form a safety passage for women following clashes during a registration procedure in the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Hungarian policemen stand by the family of migrants as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A Syrian refugee cries as she carries her baby walking through the mud to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia during a rainstorm, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant woman carries her child after arriving at a rocky beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G
A migrant woman from Afghanistan stands with her child at the Macedonian-Serbian border near the village of Tabanovce, Macedonia February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Hanane, 21, from the Kurd town of Hassaga, carries her niece as she waits to cross the Macedonian border after a six-hour drive from Athens, Greece September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A woman covered with a rain cape holds a baby as migrants line up to cross the border with Slovenia from Trnovec, Croatia, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A refugee breastfeeds her baby behind a Greek police cordon as she waits to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A woman and three children rest on the ground after migrants crossed the border from Croatia near Rigonce, Slovenia, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A Syrian refugee holds her baby next to a bonfire as she waits to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a portion of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece on a dinghy early May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Greek policemen push back Syrian, Iraqi and Afghan refugees who tried to force their way through the Greek-Macedonian borders near the village of Idomeni, Greece November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Syrian migrants run after crossing under a fence as they enter Hungary, at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A migrant from Syria holds a baby on a field after crossing into Hungary from the border with Serbia near the village of Roszke, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant carries a baby after crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A migrant woman carrying a child waits in the rain at a transit camp near Gevgelija, Macedonia, after entering the country by crossing the border with Greece, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A migrant feeds a child before they board a train at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A Syrian migrant runs after crossing under a fence as she enters Hungary, at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A migrant woman holds a baby at a make-shift camp in a park in central Athens August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A woman walks with a child through a fog at a field at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Next Slideshows
Attempted shooting of Turkish journalist
An assailant attempted to shoot a prominent Turkish journalist Can Dundar outside a courthouse in Istanbul just before the verdict in his trial on charges of...
Music in the ruins of Palmyra
Russia's Mariinsky Theater staged a surprise concert in the amphitheater of the Syrian city of Palmyra.
Building collapse in Kenya
Rescue workers are still finding survivors under the rubble of a building that collapsed last week.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.