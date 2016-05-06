Edition:
In mother's arms

A woman sits with her child after migrants and refugees tried to open the border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Police officers escort Fatima from Syria (front) and other migrants as they make their way on foot after crossing the Croatian-Slovenian border, in Rigonce, Slovenia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
A migrant carries a child as she waits to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
A migrant carries a child as she walks on a dirt road close to the Croatian border near the town of Sid, Serbia, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2015
A Syrian refugee holds her child in her arms as she sits in the port of the Greek island of Kos waiting to be registered and move with her family to the "Eleftherios Venizelos" vessel August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Syrian men form a safety passage for women following clashes during a registration procedure in the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Hungarian policemen stand by the family of migrants as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
A Syrian refugee cries as she carries her baby walking through the mud to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia during a rainstorm, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A migrant woman carries her child after arriving at a rocky beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
A migrant woman from Afghanistan stands with her child at the Macedonian-Serbian border near the village of Tabanovce, Macedonia February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
Hanane, 21, from the Kurd town of Hassaga, carries her niece as she waits to cross the Macedonian border after a six-hour drive from Athens, Greece September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A woman covered with a rain cape holds a baby as migrants line up to cross the border with Slovenia from Trnovec, Croatia, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A refugee breastfeeds her baby behind a Greek police cordon as she waits to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
A woman and three children rest on the ground after migrants crossed the border from Croatia near Rigonce, Slovenia, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
A Syrian refugee holds her baby next to a bonfire as she waits to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a portion of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece on a dinghy early May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Greek policemen push back Syrian, Iraqi and Afghan refugees who tried to force their way through the Greek-Macedonian borders near the village of Idomeni, Greece November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Syrian migrants run after crossing under a fence as they enter Hungary, at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
A migrant from Syria holds a baby on a field after crossing into Hungary from the border with Serbia near the village of Roszke, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
A migrant carries a baby after crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
A migrant woman carrying a child waits in the rain at a transit camp near Gevgelija, Macedonia, after entering the country by crossing the border with Greece, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A migrant feeds a child before they board a train at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
A Syrian migrant runs after crossing under a fence as she enters Hungary, at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
A migrant woman holds a baby at a make-shift camp in a park in central Athens August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
A woman walks with a child through a fog at a field at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
