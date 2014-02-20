In the business of death
Police officers inspect the body of a dead gunshot victim on a street in Caracas December 5, 2012. A perpetually edgy city, Caracas' murder rate has shot up in recent years to become one of the world's worst. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Police officers inspect the body of a dead gunshot victim on a street in Caracas December 5, 2012. A perpetually edgy city, Caracas' murder rate has shot up in recent years to become one of the world's worst. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man kisses his dead relative, the victim of a gunshot, at an undertaker's morgue in Caracas November 22, 2012. Both Venezuela's official national rate of 39 deaths a year per 100,000 people and an NGO tally of double that make the country an...more
A man kisses his dead relative, the victim of a gunshot, at an undertaker's morgue in Caracas November 22, 2012. Both Venezuela's official national rate of 39 deaths a year per 100,000 people and an NGO tally of double that make the country an international leader in homicides, vying with gang-plagued nations such as Honduras and El Salvador. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Oswaldo Rivas (L) and Jhonny Aguilar prepare the corpse of a male gunshot victim at an undertaker's morgue prior to the victim's funeral in Caracas November 23, 2012. Some 100 undertakers' businesses, legal and illegal, have sprung up around Caracas...more
Oswaldo Rivas (L) and Jhonny Aguilar prepare the corpse of a male gunshot victim at an undertaker's morgue prior to the victim's funeral in Caracas November 23, 2012. Some 100 undertakers' businesses, legal and illegal, have sprung up around Caracas in recent years. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Embalming instruments are seen on a tray at an undertaker's morgue in Caracas December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Embalming instruments are seen on a tray at an undertaker's morgue in Caracas December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Workers carry a coffin in a caskets factory in Caracas November 29, 2012. Nor is there a lack of demand for tomb-chisellers, flower-sellers, permit-handlers and a plethora of other mini-businesses purveying to death. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins more
Workers carry a coffin in a caskets factory in Caracas November 29, 2012. Nor is there a lack of demand for tomb-chisellers, flower-sellers, permit-handlers and a plethora of other mini-businesses purveying to death. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A worker takes a picture of a fellow worker inside a coffin at a caskets factory in Caracas November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A worker takes a picture of a fellow worker inside a coffin at a caskets factory in Caracas November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Atilio Gonzalez (L), a priest of the Southern Cemetery for the last 24 years, talks with the relative of a crime victim before the victim's burial at the Southern Cementery in Caracas January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Atilio Gonzalez (L), a priest of the Southern Cemetery for the last 24 years, talks with the relative of a crime victim before the victim's burial at the Southern Cementery in Caracas January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Ponciano Capote makes a flower arrangement in the flower shop of an undertaker in Caracas January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Ponciano Capote makes a flower arrangement in the flower shop of an undertaker in Caracas January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Laudelino Morales chisels a tombstone at his factory near the Southern Cemetery in Caracas December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Laudelino Morales chisels a tombstone at his factory near the Southern Cemetery in Caracas December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A picture of a male crime victim, printed on ceramic, is seen at a tombstone factory near the Southern Cemetery in Caracas December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A picture of a male crime victim, printed on ceramic, is seen at a tombstone factory near the Southern Cemetery in Caracas December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A worker digs a grave in the East Cemetery in Caracas December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A worker digs a grave in the East Cemetery in Caracas December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Atilio Gonzalez (C), a priest of the Southern Cemetery for the last 24 years, prays during a burial ceremony at the Southern Cemetery in Caracas January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Atilio Gonzalez (C), a priest of the Southern Cemetery for the last 24 years, prays during a burial ceremony at the Southern Cemetery in Caracas January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Relatives of a male gunshot victim ride on motorcycles as they follow the hearse, after forcing it to detour to their neighborhood as a tribute prior to burying their relative, in Caracas November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Relatives of a male gunshot victim ride on motorcycles as they follow the hearse, after forcing it to detour to their neighborhood as a tribute prior to burying their relative, in Caracas November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Relatives of a crime victim carry his coffin during his funeral ceremony in Caracas November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Relatives of a crime victim carry his coffin during his funeral ceremony in Caracas November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Relatives of a crime victim cry over his coffin and smoke marijuana after forcing the hearse to detour to their neighborhood, as a tribute prior to the victim's burial, in Caracas November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Relatives of a crime victim cry over his coffin and smoke marijuana after forcing the hearse to detour to their neighborhood, as a tribute prior to the victim's burial, in Caracas November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Relatives of a gunshot victim cry over his coffin and smoke marijuana, after forcing the hearse to detour to their neighborhood as a tribute prior to the victim's burial in Caracas November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Relatives of a gunshot victim cry over his coffin and smoke marijuana, after forcing the hearse to detour to their neighborhood as a tribute prior to the victim's burial in Caracas November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Relatives of a gunshot victim cry over his coffin during his funeral ceremony in Caracas November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Relatives of a gunshot victim cry over his coffin during his funeral ceremony in Caracas November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Police officers fire their weapons as a tribute during the burial of a their comrade, who was a gunshot victim, at the Southern Cemetery in Caracas January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Police officers fire their weapons as a tribute during the burial of a their comrade, who was a gunshot victim, at the Southern Cemetery in Caracas January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A worker closes the oven during the cremation process of a man at a crematorium near Caracas July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A worker closes the oven during the cremation process of a man at a crematorium near Caracas July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A worker grinds the remains of a person following the cremation at a crematorium near Caracas July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A worker grinds the remains of a person following the cremation at a crematorium near Caracas July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A worker carries the remains of a person following the cremation at a crematorium near Caracas July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A worker carries the remains of a person following the cremation at a crematorium near Caracas July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Next Slideshows
Smooching in Sochi
Displays of affection during the 2014 Winter Olympics.
Best of Sochi - Day 12
Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.
Fans at Sochi
Face painting, flags and fun at the Winter Olympics.
The Syrian front
Recent images from the frontlines in Syria.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.