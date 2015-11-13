In the dam's wake

The window of a damaged house is pictured in Bento Rodrigues district after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. President Dilma Rousseff announced preliminary fines worth 250 million reais ($66.2 million) against a mine in southeastern Brazil where two dams burst, killing at least seven people and coating a two-state area with mud and mine waste. The fines, announced after Rousseff flew over the affected area, come as federal prosecutors announced plans to work with state prosecutors to investigate possible crimes that could have contributed to the disaster at the mine, jointly owned by multinational mining companies BHP Billiton Ltd. and Vale SA. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

