In the dam's wake
The window of a damaged house is pictured in Bento Rodrigues district after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. President Dilma Rousseff announced preliminary fines worth 250 million reais ($66.2...more
The swings of the municipal school of Bento Rodrigues district which was covered with mud after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, are pictured in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The municipal school of Bento Rodrigues district which was covered with mud after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, is pictured in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A man works on the cleaning of a house flooded with mud after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Barra Longa, Brazil, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A dog sits on the debris of a house at Bento Rodrigues district that was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The municipal school of Bento Rodrigues district which was covered with mud after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, is pictured in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
