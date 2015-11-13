Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Nov 13, 2015 | 11:15am EST

In the dam's wake

The window of a damaged house is pictured in Bento Rodrigues district after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. President Dilma Rousseff announced preliminary fines worth 250 million reais ($66.2 million) against a mine in southeastern Brazil where two dams burst, killing at least seven people and coating a two-state area with mud and mine waste. The fines, announced after Rousseff flew over the affected area, come as federal prosecutors announced plans to work with state prosecutors to investigate possible crimes that could have contributed to the disaster at the mine, jointly owned by multinational mining companies BHP Billiton Ltd. and Vale SA. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The window of a damaged house is pictured in Bento Rodrigues district after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. President Dilma Rousseff announced preliminary fines worth 250 million reais ($66.2...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
The window of a damaged house is pictured in Bento Rodrigues district after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. President Dilma Rousseff announced preliminary fines worth 250 million reais ($66.2 million) against a mine in southeastern Brazil where two dams burst, killing at least seven people and coating a two-state area with mud and mine waste. The fines, announced after Rousseff flew over the affected area, come as federal prosecutors announced plans to work with state prosecutors to investigate possible crimes that could have contributed to the disaster at the mine, jointly owned by multinational mining companies BHP Billiton Ltd. and Vale SA. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
1 / 13
The swings of the municipal school of Bento Rodrigues district which was covered with mud after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, are pictured in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The swings of the municipal school of Bento Rodrigues district which was covered with mud after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, are pictured in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
The swings of the municipal school of Bento Rodrigues district which was covered with mud after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, are pictured in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
2 / 13
The window of a damaged house is pictured in Bento Rodrigues district after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The window of a damaged house is pictured in Bento Rodrigues district after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
The window of a damaged house is pictured in Bento Rodrigues district after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
3 / 13
The window of a damaged house is pictured in Bento Rodrigues district after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The window of a damaged house is pictured in Bento Rodrigues district after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
The window of a damaged house is pictured in Bento Rodrigues district after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
4 / 13
The municipal school of Bento Rodrigues district which was covered with mud after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, is pictured in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The municipal school of Bento Rodrigues district which was covered with mud after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, is pictured in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
The municipal school of Bento Rodrigues district which was covered with mud after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, is pictured in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
5 / 13
A man works on the cleaning of a house flooded with mud after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Barra Longa, Brazil, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A man works on the cleaning of a house flooded with mud after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Barra Longa, Brazil, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
A man works on the cleaning of a house flooded with mud after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Barra Longa, Brazil, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
6 / 13
The window of a damaged house is pictured in Bento Rodrigues district after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The window of a damaged house is pictured in Bento Rodrigues district after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
The window of a damaged house is pictured in Bento Rodrigues district after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
7 / 13
The window of a damaged house is pictured in Bento Rodrigues district after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The window of a damaged house is pictured in Bento Rodrigues district after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
The window of a damaged house is pictured in Bento Rodrigues district after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
8 / 13
The window of a damaged house is pictured in Bento Rodrigues district after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The window of a damaged house is pictured in Bento Rodrigues district after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
The window of a damaged house is pictured in Bento Rodrigues district after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
9 / 13
A dog sits on the debris of a house at Bento Rodrigues district that was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A dog sits on the debris of a house at Bento Rodrigues district that was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
A dog sits on the debris of a house at Bento Rodrigues district that was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
10 / 13
The municipal school of Bento Rodrigues district which was covered with mud after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, is pictured in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The municipal school of Bento Rodrigues district which was covered with mud after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, is pictured in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
The municipal school of Bento Rodrigues district which was covered with mud after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, is pictured in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
11 / 13
The window of a damaged house is pictured in Bento Rodrigues district after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The window of a damaged house is pictured in Bento Rodrigues district after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
The window of a damaged house is pictured in Bento Rodrigues district after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
12 / 13
The window of a damaged house is pictured in Bento Rodrigues district after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The window of a damaged house is pictured in Bento Rodrigues district after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
The window of a damaged house is pictured in Bento Rodrigues district after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Blasts in Beirut

Blasts in Beirut

Next Slideshows

Blasts in Beirut

Blasts in Beirut

Two suicide bomb blasts hit a crowded district in Beirut's southern suburbs.

Nov 13 2015
Jihadi John uncovered

Jihadi John uncovered

Islamic State leader "Jihadi John", a Briton named Mohammed Emwazi, was likely killed in an air strike in Syria.

Nov 13 2015
Sinjar offensive

Sinjar offensive

Backed by U.S. air strikes, Kurdish forces say they have defeated Islamic State in Sinjar, Iraq.

Nov 13 2015
Battling Islamic State

Battling Islamic State

Armies, militias, insurgent groups and rebels are all drawn into the fight against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Nov 12 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast