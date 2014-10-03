In the Ebola hot zone
A burial team wearing protective clothes, remove a body from an isolated holding centre, for people waiting for laboratory results, at the Port Loko District Hospital, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
A health worker checks the temperature of a woman entering Mali from Guinea at the border in Kouremale, Mali October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A health worker checks the temperature of a baby entering Mali from Guinea at the border in Kouremale, Mali October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A burial team wearing protective clothing, remove a body of a person suspected of having died of the Ebola virus, in Freetown September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO/Handout via Reuters
Blood samples from patients suspected of having the Ebola virus disease are prepared for transportation to Freetown for testing, at the Port Loko District Hospital September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO/Handout via Reuters
The names of trainee health workers are seen written on their protective suits at a WHO training session in Freetown, Sierra Leone September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Umaru Fofana
An isolation tent for people suspected to have Ebola is seen at the border with Guinea in Kouremale, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Police stand guard as officers test the body of a man for the Ebola virus, which according to police is standard protocol when bodies are discovered, in Monrovia September 27, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
A burial team wearing protective clothing, prepare to enter the home a person suspected of having died of the Ebola virus, in Freetown September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
UN peacekeepers stand at he construction site of an Ebola virus treatment centre at the Samuel K. Doe sports complex in Monrovia September 27, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Pedestrians walk past a mural showing the symptoms of the Ebola virus in Monrovia, Liberia, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
A pregnant woman suspected of contracting Ebola is lifted by stretcher into an ambulance in Freetown, Sierra Leone September 19, 2014 .REUTERS/Bindra/UNICEF
An empty street is seen at the start of a three-day national lockdown in Freetown September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Umaru Fofana
A burial team wearing protective clothing, prepare to enter the home a person suspected of having died of the Ebola virus, in Freetown September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
A health worker brings a woman suspected of having contracted the Ebola virus to an ambulance in Monrovia, Liberia, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
The body of a victim of Ebola virus is seen covered with a sheet at the back of a truck after health workers collected it in Monrovia, September 13, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Health workers remove the body of Prince Nyentee, a 29-year-old man whom local residents said died of Ebola virus in Monrovia, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
A school official takes a pupil's temperature using an infrared digital laser thermometer in front of the school premises, at the resumption of private schools, in Lagos, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A man, who according to a member of Doctors Without Borders, was thought to be carrying the Ebola Virus, lays dead on a street in Monrovia, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
People read news of the Ebola virus epidemic at the Daily Talk, a street side news chalkboard in Monrovia, Liberia, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Health workers push an Ebola patient who escaped from quarantine from Monrovia's Elwa hospital, into an ambulance in the center of Paynesville, Liberia, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV
A burial team wearing protective clothes prepare an Ebola virus victim for interment, in Port Loko September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
A house where 33 people are being quarantined because of the Ebola virus is seen in Dakar, Senegal, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Emma Farge
Residents of West Point celebrate the lifting of a quarantine by the Liberian government, in Monrovia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Health workers carry buckets of disinfectant at the newly-constructed Island Clinic and Ebola treatment center in Monrovia, Liberia, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Residents of West Point celebrate the lifting of a quarantine by the Liberian government, in Monrovia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Liberian security forces patrol the waters around the Ebola quarantine area of West Point to stop residents crossing to the city center of Monrovia, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Residents, who are in an Ebola quarantine area, complain to a security officer as they wait for their relatives to bring them food and essentials, in West Point, Monrovia, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
A U.N. convoy of soldiers passes a screen displaying a message on Ebola on a street in Abidjan August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A Liberian woman stands as health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Liberian security forces stand in front of protesters after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
The marketplace of West Point stands empty after clashes in the quarantined neighborhood in Monrovia, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/James Harding Giahyue
Volunteers lower a corpse, prepared with safe burial practices to ensure it does not pose a health risk to others, into a grave in Kailahun, Sierra Leone, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/WHO/Tarik Jasarevic
Health workers, wearing head-to-toe protective gear, prepare for work outside an isolation unit in Foya District, Lofa County, Liberia, July 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo
