In the Ebola hot zone

Ibrahim Sorie Kamara looks after his child as they await transport to the holding centre in the Port Loko Government Hospital for those suspected of having Ebola virus disease, at the balcony of a community centre in Foredugu, Port Loko District...more

Ibrahim Sorie Kamara looks after his child as they await transport to the holding centre in the Port Loko Government Hospital for those suspected of having Ebola virus disease, at the balcony of a community centre in Foredugu, Port Loko District October 8, 2014. Kamara's wife and other family members, also suspected of having Ebola, had passed away the day before. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

Close