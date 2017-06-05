Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 5, 2017 | 12:15pm EDT

In the face of nature

A man walks through a garden on an autumn day in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A man walks through a garden on an autumn day in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A man walks through a garden on an autumn day in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
1 / 19
A man herds livestocks among heavy snow in Altay, Xinjiang Autonomous Region, China, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

A man herds livestocks among heavy snow in Altay, Xinjiang Autonomous Region, China, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
A man herds livestocks among heavy snow in Altay, Xinjiang Autonomous Region, China, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 19
Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore, California, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore, California, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore, California, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 19
People hold umbrellas as they walk past a flooded street in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, China, July 19, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

People hold umbrellas as they walk past a flooded street in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, China, July 19, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
People hold umbrellas as they walk past a flooded street in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, China, July 19, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 19
People walk on a sightseeing platform in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

People walk on a sightseeing platform in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
People walk on a sightseeing platform in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 19
A surfer rides a wave under a rainbow appearing off the coast of Sydney's Wanda Beach in Australia, February 25, 2017 as the setting sun illuminates a passing rain shower. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A surfer rides a wave under a rainbow appearing off the coast of Sydney's Wanda Beach in Australia, February 25, 2017 as the setting sun illuminates a passing rain shower. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Saturday, February 25, 2017
A surfer rides a wave under a rainbow appearing off the coast of Sydney's Wanda Beach in Australia, February 25, 2017 as the setting sun illuminates a passing rain shower. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
6 / 19
Fishermen use a fire to attract fish on a traditional �sulfuric fire fishing" boat in New Taipei City, Taiwan June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Fishermen use a fire to attract fish on a traditional �sulfuric fire fishing" boat in New Taipei City, Taiwan June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Fishermen use a fire to attract fish on a traditional �sulfuric fire fishing" boat in New Taipei City, Taiwan June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
7 / 19
Natan Cabral, 5, stands on the cracked ground of the Boqueirao reservoir in the Metropolitan Region of Campina Grande, Paraiba state, Brazil, February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Natan Cabral, 5, stands on the cracked ground of the Boqueirao reservoir in the Metropolitan Region of Campina Grande, Paraiba state, Brazil, February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
Natan Cabral, 5, stands on the cracked ground of the Boqueirao reservoir in the Metropolitan Region of Campina Grande, Paraiba state, Brazil, February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
8 / 19
A winter swim lover throws hot water into cold air in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, December 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A winter swim lover throws hot water into cold air in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, December 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 28, 2016
A winter swim lover throws hot water into cold air in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, December 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 19
A couple pose for a wedding photo at Erhai lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan province December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A couple pose for a wedding photo at Erhai lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan province December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, December 28, 2016
A couple pose for a wedding photo at Erhai lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan province December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
10 / 19
A visitor to St. James's Park takes a selfie while lying amongst daffodils, in London, Britain March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A visitor to St. James's Park takes a selfie while lying amongst daffodils, in London, Britain March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
A visitor to St. James's Park takes a selfie while lying amongst daffodils, in London, Britain March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
11 / 19
A woman walks on the sand at low tide around the Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey off France's Normandy coast March 21, 2015. At the Mont Saint-Michel, where some of the biggest tides in the world occur, visitors gathered to watch the tide disappear out of sight, exposing areas of beach and rock visible only every 18 years. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A woman walks on the sand at low tide around the Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey off France's Normandy coast March 21, 2015. At the Mont Saint-Michel, where some of the biggest tides in the world occur, visitors gathered to watch the tide...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
A woman walks on the sand at low tide around the Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey off France's Normandy coast March 21, 2015. At the Mont Saint-Michel, where some of the biggest tides in the world occur, visitors gathered to watch the tide disappear out of sight, exposing areas of beach and rock visible only every 18 years. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
12 / 19
A member of Team Chez Victor falls in the water while competing during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City, February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

A member of Team Chez Victor falls in the water while competing during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City, February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017
A member of Team Chez Victor falls in the water while competing during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City, February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Close
13 / 19
Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar, Chile, March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar, Chile, March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar, Chile, March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
14 / 19
People take pictures in front of the Hukou Waterfall, the largest waterfall on the Yellow River, located at the intersection of Shanxi Province and Shaanxi Province, China, July 10, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

People take pictures in front of the Hukou Waterfall, the largest waterfall on the Yellow River, located at the intersection of Shanxi Province and Shaanxi Province, China, July 10, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
People take pictures in front of the Hukou Waterfall, the largest waterfall on the Yellow River, located at the intersection of Shanxi Province and Shaanxi Province, China, July 10, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
15 / 19
A man walks along a street covered by snow during a winter storm in Washington January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man walks along a street covered by snow during a winter storm in Washington January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2016
A man walks along a street covered by snow during a winter storm in Washington January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
16 / 19
Children play amid icebergs on the beach in Nuuk, Greenland, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

Children play amid icebergs on the beach in Nuuk, Greenland, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Children play amid icebergs on the beach in Nuuk, Greenland, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alister Doyle
Close
17 / 19
A motorcyclist falls along a road as Typhoon Megi hits Hualien, eastern Taiwan, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A motorcyclist falls along a road as Typhoon Megi hits Hualien, eastern Taiwan, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A motorcyclist falls along a road as Typhoon Megi hits Hualien, eastern Taiwan, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
18 / 19
Members of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment ride out during the early morning in Hyde Park in central London, Britain May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Members of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment ride out during the early morning in Hyde Park in central London, Britain May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
Members of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment ride out during the early morning in Hyde Park in central London, Britain May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Who are the world's biggest polluters?

Who are the world's biggest polluters?

Next Slideshows

Who are the world's biggest polluters?

Who are the world's biggest polluters?

China is the world's largest emitter of carbon dioxide, with the United States second and India third.

Jun 02 2017
Israel's Burning Man

Israel's Burning Man

Revellers take part in Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man festival.

Jun 01 2017
The Supreme Court Nine

The Supreme Court Nine

Newly appointed Justice Neil Gorsuch joins the other eight Supreme Court members for a portrait session.

Jun 01 2017
Australia's odd-shaped rural mailboxes

Australia's odd-shaped rural mailboxes

A variety of odd-shaped mailboxes, including old washing machines, refrigerators, car engines, beer kegs and a microwave, found along roads in rural areas of...

Jun 01 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast