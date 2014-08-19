In the footsteps of Pete Rose

Pete Rose, Jr., son of Pete Rose, the all-time Major League hits leader, awaits the start of a South Atlantic League game between his Kannapolis Intimidators and the Hagerstown Suns at the old 1931 Municipal Stadium, in Hagerstown, Maryland, July 6,...more

Pete Rose, Jr., son of Pete Rose, the all-time Major League hits leader, awaits the start of a South Atlantic League game between his Kannapolis Intimidators and the Hagerstown Suns at the old 1931 Municipal Stadium, in Hagerstown, Maryland, July 6, 2014. Rose has found the road a lot tougher than his father, having played or coached in the minor leagues for 27 years, with 29 different teams and over 2,000 games. He has two Major League hits compared to his father's record 4,256. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

