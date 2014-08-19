In the footsteps of Pete Rose
Pete Rose, Jr., son of Pete Rose, the all-time Major League hits leader, awaits the start of a South Atlantic League game between his Kannapolis Intimidators and the Hagerstown Suns at the old 1931 Municipal Stadium, in Hagerstown, Maryland, July 6,...more
Manager Pete Rose, Jr. jokes with his Kannapolis Intimidators players in the dugout, prior to a game in Hagerstown, Maryland, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Pete Rose, Jr., is hugged by his son, Pete Rose III, 9, as they watch batting practice, prior to a game in Hagerstown, Maryland, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Minor League baseball action is played under the lights of the old Municipal Stadium between the Hagerstown Suns and the Kannapolis Intimidators, in Hagerstown, Maryland, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Pete Rose, Jr. sends signals to the batter as his baserunner Trey Michalczewski (R) stands on third base during a South Atlantic League game between his Kannapolis Intimidators and the Hagerstown Suns, in front of a sparse crowd of fans at the old...more
Kannapolis Intimidators infielder Toby Thomas of Eight Mile, Alabama (R) and outfielder Chevy Clarke (L) of Atlanta, Georgia, clean their spikes outside the visitor's clubhouse, in Hagerstown, Maryland, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Kannapolis Intimidators players gather around the table for a pre-game meal in the visitor's clubhouse, prior to a game in Hagerstown, Maryland, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Kannapolis Intimidators outfielder Chevy Clarke arrives with his bags in Hagerstown, Maryland, after a $170 taxi ride from Washington, after being promoted from the Great Falls (Montana) Voyagers for a game, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mike...more
A basket of baseballs for batting practice are seen at the old 1931 Municipal Stadium before the start of a Minor League game between the hometown Hagerstown Suns and the Kannapolis Intimidators, in Hagerstown, Maryland, August 9, 2014. ...more
Pete Rose, Jr. walks past a colonial American flag on the baseball field in tribute to the Fourth of July, prior to a South Atlantic League game between his Kannapolis Intimidators and the Hagerstown Suns at the old 1931 Municipal Stadium, in...more
A child races the hometown Hagerstown Sun's mascot in between innings of a game between the Suns and the Intimidators, in Hagerstown, Maryland, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Manager Pete Rose, Jr. goes over the base running signs with newly-arrived Kannapolis Intimidators player Chevy Clarke of Atlanta, Georgia, prior to a game in Hagerstown, Maryland, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Kannapolis Intimidators manager Pete Rose Jr.'s number 14 uniform hangs in the spartan office of the visitor's clubhouse, prior to a minor-league baseball game in Hagerstown, Maryland, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Pete Rose, Jr. signals two outs to his players, in front of a sparse crowd of fans, during a South Atlantic League game between his Kannapolis Intimidators and the Hagerstown Suns at the old 1931 Municipal Stadium, in Hagerstown, Maryland, July 6,...more
Pete Rose III, son of Kannapolis Intimidator's manager Pete Rose, Jr. shags balls during a workout prior to a game between the Hagerstown Suns and the Intimidators, in Hagerstown, Maryland, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Pete Rose, Jr., bumps fists with his second baseman Christian Stringer after Stringer hit a home run during a game between the Kannapolis Intimidators and the Hagerstown Suns at the old 1931 Municipal Stadium, in Hagerstown, Maryland, July 6, 2014. ...more
Players for the hometown Hagerstown Suns work out on the field of the old 1931 Municipal Stadium prior to the start of a Minor League game between the Suns and the Kannapolis Intimidators, in Hagerstown, Maryland, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mike...more
Little League baseball players join Kannapolis Intimidators players on the field for the National Anthem, prior to the start of a Minor League game against the hometown Hagerstown Suns in Hagerstown, Maryland, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mike...more
Chase Fadley (R) of Charlottesville, Virginia gets an autograph prior to a Minor League baseball game between the hometown Hagerstown Suns and the Kannapolis Intimidators, in Hagerstown, Maryland, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Manager Pete Rose, Jr. chats with his Kannapolis Intimidator player Nolan Earley of Anderson, Indiana, prior to a game in Hagerstown, Maryland, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Pete Rose, Jr., peers out of the dugout next to a sign for "Hard Times" Cafe during a South Atlantic League game between his Kannapolis Intimidators and the Hagerstown Suns at the old 1931 Municipal Stadium, in Hagerstown, Maryland, July 5, 2014. ...more
