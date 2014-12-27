In the heart of Ebola
Bystanders stand around the body of a suspected Ebola victim lying in a street in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone.
A grave digger looks at freshlydug graves for Ebola victim at a cemetery in Freetown. Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia are at the heart of the world's worst recorded outbreak of Ebola.
A sign marking an unidentified Ebola victim's grave is pictured at a cemetery in Freetown.
Adama Tarawallie reacts near her husband Ibrahim, 31, a suspected Ebola victim, as they wait to be transported from Devils Hole North, west of Freetown, Sierra Leone.
Bystanders watch the body of a suspected Ebola victim lying in the street in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone.
Health workers collect the body of a suspected Ebola victim from a street in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone.
A health worker demonstrates putting on protective gear in a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone.
A boy holds on to a plant as a United Nations helicopter takes off in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone.
A girl waits for a helicopter to take off in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone.
Mourners attend the funeral of an Ebola victim at a cemetery in Freetown. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
The body of a suspected Ebola victim lies in the street of the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone.
Bystanders stand around the body of a suspected Ebola victim lying in the street in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone.
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown.
A grave digger watches as health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown.
Health workers escort 9-year-old Maraila, a suspected Ebola victim, to an ambulance in Devil Hole.
A suspected Ebola patient lies inside a quarantine zone in a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone.
A woman walks by a sign at Devil Hole.
A baby looks out of a box at Devils Hole.
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown.
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown.
A grave digger holds a sign with the name of an Ebola victim during funerals at a cemetery in Freetown.
A grave digger waits as health workers unload the bodies of Ebola victims for burial at a cemetery in Freetown.
A grave digger sleeps near the graves of Ebola victims at a cemetery in Freetown.
Adama Tarawallie holds the head of her husband Ibrahim, 31, a suspected Ebola victim, as they wait to be transported from Devil Hole.
Bystanders watch as Ibrahim Tarawallie, 31, a suspected Ebola victim, waits to be transported from Devils Hole North, west of Freetown.
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown, Sierra Leone.
Ebola survivor Alimamy Kanu poses for a picture at Devil Hole.
A grave digger watches as health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown, Sierra Leone.
A health worker checks the temperature of a girl at the entrance to a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A health worker is pictured in protective gear before entering a quarantine zone at a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone, December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A health worker wearing protective gear attends to a newly admitted suspected Ebola patient in a quarantine zone at a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Health workers push a gurney with a dead body at a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
