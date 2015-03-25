In the land of Boko Haram
A Chadian soldier stands in a bedroom that residents say a Boko Haram militant had forcefully seized and occupied in Damasak, Nigeria, March 24, 2015. Boko Haram militants have kidnapped more than 400 women and children from the northern Nigerian...more
A wall painted by Boko Haram is pictured in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Girls watch soldiers from Niger and Chad in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
An aerial view shows houses outside the town of Diffa, Niger, March 21, 2015. Diffa is where Nigerien and Chadian troops fighting insurgent group Boko Haram are based at. REUTERS/Joe Penney
General view of a church that residents say was burned by Boko Haram militants is seen in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
An elderly woman sits on the ground in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Chadian and Nigerien soldiers look at the decaying corpses at a mass grave in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Chadian soldiers sit in a military pickup truck in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A girl drinks water as women queue for blankets and food given out by Nigerien soldiers in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A girl stands in front of soldiers from Niger and Chad in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Cattle run as a helicopter flies overhead along the Komadougou Yobe river which separates Niger and Nigeria, outside Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Colonel Barmou Salaou (C), commander of Niger's armed forces in the Diffa region, looks on after landing in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
General view of the interior of a house that residents say a Boko Haram militant had forcefully seized and occupied, in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Residents queue for blankets and food distributed by Nigerien soldiers in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A wall painted by Boko Haram is seen in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Nigerien soldiers patrol on foot in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A wall painted by Boko Haram is seen in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men who survived Boko Haram occupation pose for a picture in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Boko Haram flag flies in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A convoy of soldiers from Niger and Chad drive down a looted street in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
A television set is seen in a house that residents say was forcefully seized and occupied by a Boko Haram militant, in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Chadian soldiers drive in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Nigerien soldiers hold up a Boko Haram flag they had seized in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Women sit on the ground in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Chadian soldiers carry weapons captured from Boko Haram in a pickup truck in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
A Nigerien soldier walks out of a house that residents say a Boko Haram militant had forcefully seized and occupied in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The interior of a house that residents said was forcefully seized and occupied by a Boko Haram fighter is seen in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
