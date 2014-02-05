In the land of Niger
A man walks past a sign reading "Niger" in Niamey, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man walks past a sign reading "Niger" in Niamey, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men work in a leather tannery in Niamey, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men work in a leather tannery in Niamey, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boy walks past the Grand Mosque of Agadez, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boy walks past the Grand Mosque of Agadez, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man covers his face during a sandstorm at night at a hotel in Arlit, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man covers his face during a sandstorm at night at a hotel in Arlit, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Uranium ore is heap leached with sulfuric acid at Areva's Somair mine in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Uranium ore is heap leached with sulfuric acid at Areva's Somair mine in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boy sits on a broken car in the Pays-Bas neighborhood in Niamey, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boy sits on a broken car in the Pays-Bas neighborhood in Niamey, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boy sits in front of goats for sale at an animal market in Niamey, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boy sits in front of goats for sale at an animal market in Niamey, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Ushers attend the meeting of the government consulting body Economic, Social and Cultural Council at the Palais de Congres in Niamey, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Ushers attend the meeting of the government consulting body Economic, Social and Cultural Council at the Palais de Congres in Niamey, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Goats stand on a cliff overlooking the Pays-Bas neighbourhood in Niamey, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Goats stand on a cliff overlooking the Pays-Bas neighbourhood in Niamey, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Journalist Raby Bako rehearses before hosting the nightly news broadcast at national television ORTN headquarters in Niamey, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Journalist Raby Bako rehearses before hosting the nightly news broadcast at national television ORTN headquarters in Niamey, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Uranium ore is heap leached with sulfuric acid at Areva's Somair mine in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Uranium ore is heap leached with sulfuric acid at Areva's Somair mine in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man sits on a motorcycle in front of yams for sale at the the Grand Market in Niamey, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man sits on a motorcycle in front of yams for sale at the the Grand Market in Niamey, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men are reflected in a large puddle in Niamey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men are reflected in a large puddle in Niamey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Oudou Zibou, the manager of the Savana Hotel, sits in the hotel's reception in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Oudou Zibou, the manager of the Savana Hotel, sits in the hotel's reception in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boy walks amid mud brick houses in the old city of Agadez, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boy walks amid mud brick houses in the old city of Agadez, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Students listen to a speech by the World Bank poverty reduction director Marcelo Giugale in Niamey, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Students listen to a speech by the World Bank poverty reduction director Marcelo Giugale in Niamey, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men toss squash onto the banks of the Niger River in Niamey, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men toss squash onto the banks of the Niger River in Niamey, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The Tamgak open air uranium mine is seen at Areva's Somair uranium mining facility in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The Tamgak open air uranium mine is seen at Areva's Somair uranium mining facility in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man walking past a school is reflected in a large puddle in Niamey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man walking past a school is reflected in a large puddle in Niamey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Government officials attend the meeting of the government consulting body Economic, Social and Cultural Council at the Palais de Congres in Niamey, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Government officials attend the meeting of the government consulting body Economic, Social and Cultural Council at the Palais de Congres in Niamey, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Youths smoke a water pipe on the grass of the National Museum in Niamey, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Youths smoke a water pipe on the grass of the National Museum in Niamey, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
National guardsman Ayouba Dakka poses for a picture at the prefecture of Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
National guardsman Ayouba Dakka poses for a picture at the prefecture of Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A map of the department of Arlit is seen at the prefect's office in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A map of the department of Arlit is seen at the prefect's office in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Government officials attend the meeting of the government consulting body Economic, Social and Cultural Council at the Palais de Congres in Niamey, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Government officials attend the meeting of the government consulting body Economic, Social and Cultural Council at the Palais de Congres in Niamey, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Soccer players, perched on a fence, watch a pick-up game in Niamey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Soccer players, perched on a fence, watch a pick-up game in Niamey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men wait for medical care at Areva's Somair hospital in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men wait for medical care at Areva's Somair hospital in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Areva's Somair uranium mining facility is seen in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Areva's Somair uranium mining facility is seen in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Six-year-old Hauwaou peers out from behind a wall next to a garbage dump in Niamey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Six-year-old Hauwaou peers out from behind a wall next to a garbage dump in Niamey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
An usher looks at a picture of Niger's President Mahamdou Issoufou before the meeting of a government consulting body at the Palais de Congres in Niamey, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
An usher looks at a picture of Niger's President Mahamdou Issoufou before the meeting of a government consulting body at the Palais de Congres in Niamey, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A sign for an Areva uranium mine is seen close to Imouraren, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A sign for an Areva uranium mine is seen close to Imouraren, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men fish in the Niger River in Niamey, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men fish in the Niger River in Niamey, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The Tamgak open air uranium mine is seen at Areva's Somair uranium mining facility in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The Tamgak open air uranium mine is seen at Areva's Somair uranium mining facility in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boy walks past mud brick houses in front of uranium mining byproduct, seen in the background, at Areva's Cominak uranium mine in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boy walks past mud brick houses in front of uranium mining byproduct, seen in the background, at Areva's Cominak uranium mine in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Sulfuric acid used for heap leaching is seen at Areva's Somair uranium mining facility in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Sulfuric acid used for heap leaching is seen at Areva's Somair uranium mining facility in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People ride a motorcycle down a dusty street in Arlit, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People ride a motorcycle down a dusty street in Arlit, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Areva's Somair uranium mining facility is seen in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Areva's Somair uranium mining facility is seen in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Next Slideshows
Idiotarod race in New York
Competitors in costume push modified shopping trolleys through the streets of New York.
Counting elephants
A census is taken of elephants in Kenya's Tsavo West national park.
Kim Jong Un visits orphanage
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits an orphanage in Pyongyang.
The outskirts of Islamabad
Living life on the outskirts of Islamabad.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.