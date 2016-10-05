In the path of Hurricane Matthew
A woman walks on a highway blocked by rocks after the passage of hurricane Matthew on the coast of Guantanamo province, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A woman stans by debris after the passage of Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A man cuts branches off fallen trees in a flooded area by a river after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A man fixes a roof of a partially built house after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Part of a boat is seen on a street next to the sea after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A man clears debris after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Women sit at the entrance of a house damaged by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Residents walk in flooded area after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Residents work clearing a house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Two fishermen fix a net near the remains of a house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People walk on the road as rain falls during Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A view of trees damaged by the wind during Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People walk along a road after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Dean Legge (L), Steven Thigpen (R) and Graylan Coleman (C) help a relative remove furniture at a beachfront home along Waccamaw Drive in anticipation of Hurricane Matthew in Garden City Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Trees sway with the wind during Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People watch the local news on TV at a public shelter ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Matthew in Guantanamo, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Sound technician and Cuban Communist Party (PCC) member Guilian Bescal makes announcements through speakers installed in a car announcing security measures ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Matthew in Guantanamo, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A man pushes a bicycle in a flood zone after Hurricane Matthew passed through Les Cayes, Haiti. /Andres Martinez Casares
People riding on a motorcycle move between fallen trees after Hurricane Matthew passed through Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A man wades through a flooded street while Hurricane Matthew passes, in Cite-Soleil in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People wade across a flooded street while Hurricane Matthew passes through Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man pushes a wheelbarrow as he wades across a flooded street while Hurricane Matthew passes through Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People walk on the street after strong waves hit the coast at Siboney beach ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Matthew in Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A wave splashes on the beach at Siboney ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Matthew in Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People inspect the rising water level of a river due to the rains caused by Hurricane Matthew passing through Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A general view as Hurricane Matthew approaches Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Traffic moves slowly as heavy rains caused by the outer rain bands of Hurricane Matthew move into Kingston, Jamaica. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy
A woman with two of her children rest on the floor at the shelter set up in the Lycee Philippe Guerrier ahead of Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A dog crosses a road as heavy rains caused by the outer rain bands of Hurricane Matthew move into Kingston, Jamaica. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy
Families settle into their seats aboard a Boeing C-17A Globemaster III aircraft for evacuation from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay ahead of Hurricane Matthew, in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The United States was airlifting some 700 spouses and children to...more
A woman protects herself from rain as Hurricane Matthew approaches in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Yosvan Anaya speaks to a friend (not pictured) in a cave in a cliff face to be used as a shelter ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Matthew in Siboney, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
