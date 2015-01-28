Edition:
In the shadow of Syria's snipers

A Free Syrian Army sniper sits in a shooting position in Old Aleppo June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

A Free Syrian Army sniper sits in a shooting position in Old Aleppo June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Children play near a bus barricading a street, which serves as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Children play near a bus barricading a street, which serves as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Besieged residents pull a basket filled with food that activists provided to them in Ashrafieh, Aleppo September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Besieged residents pull a basket filled with food that activists provided to them in Ashrafieh, Aleppo September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Free Syrian Army fighters peek through gaps at a concrete barrier as they watch their fellow fighters who where caught under sniper fire on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighborhood September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Free Syrian Army fighters peek through gaps at a concrete barrier as they watch their fellow fighters who where caught under sniper fire on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighborhood September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A sheet covers a damaged road from snipers in Sheikh Maksoud, Aleppo September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

A sheet covers a damaged road from snipers in Sheikh Maksoud, Aleppo September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Free Syrian Army fighters rush to help their fellow fighter after he was shot by a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Free Syrian Army fighters rush to help their fellow fighter after he was shot by a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Free Syrian Army fighters walk along a curtain erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Free Syrian Army fighters walk along a curtain erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A woman reporter runs with a rebel fighter to avoid snipers at the frontline against the Islamic State fighters in Aleppo's northern countryside October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

A woman reporter runs with a rebel fighter to avoid snipers at the frontline against the Islamic State fighters in Aleppo's northern countryside October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Free Syrian Army fighters take cover from snipers by crawling on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Free Syrian Army fighters take cover from snipers by crawling on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Free Syrian Army sniper sits in a shooting position behind sandbags in Old Aleppo June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

A Free Syrian Army sniper sits in a shooting position behind sandbags in Old Aleppo June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Free Syrian Army fighters Mohamad-Noor (L), 14, and Hadi, 15, show a picture of the body of their 15-year-old friend Khaled, who had died from sniper fire, at the frontline of Khalidiya neighborhood in Aleppo March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Free Syrian Army fighters Mohamad-Noor (L), 14, and Hadi, 15, show a picture of the body of their 15-year-old friend Khaled, who had died from sniper fire, at the frontline of Khalidiya neighborhood in Aleppo March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Free Syrian Army fighters take cover behind curtains erected along a damaged street as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's neighborhood of Salaheddine September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Malek Al Shemali

Free Syrian Army fighters take cover behind curtains erected along a damaged street as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's neighborhood of Salaheddine September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Malek Al Shemali
A sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar-Al-Assad is seen on a mirror at a window in old Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

A sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar-Al-Assad is seen on a mirror at a window in old Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he stands near a dummy erected to distract snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he stands near a dummy erected to distract snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Free Syrian Army fighters run behind barriers fearing snipers in Sina'a neighborhood in Deir al zor, eastern Syria October 5, 2013. Picture taken October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Free Syrian Army fighters run behind barriers fearing snipers in Sina'a neighborhood in Deir al zor, eastern Syria October 5, 2013. Picture taken October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Civilians run as they flee shelling and sniper shots by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad during what activists said were heavy clashes between Free Syrian Army fighters and the regime's forces, in Sabaa Bahrat and Bab al-Nasr area in Aleppo April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Civilians run as they flee shelling and sniper shots by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad during what activists said were heavy clashes between Free Syrian Army fighters and the regime's forces, in Sabaa Bahrat and Bab al-Nasr area in Aleppo April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Clothes used for cover from snipers is pictured in the besieged town of Arbeen in the eastern Ghouta of Damascus January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yaseen Al-Bushy

Clothes used for cover from snipers is pictured in the besieged town of Arbeen in the eastern Ghouta of Damascus January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yaseen Al-Bushy
A man walks as he bends his head to avoid snipers that belong to forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Homs March 9, 2014 REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya

A man walks as he bends his head to avoid snipers that belong to forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Homs March 9, 2014 REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a Syrian opposition flag to attract and locate snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Qastal al-Harami neighborhood September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a Syrian opposition flag to attract and locate snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Qastal al-Harami neighborhood September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Civilians push a cart with a wounded man who was shot by whom activists said a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Civilians push a cart with a wounded man who was shot by whom activists said a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A boy fixes covers that were erected to provide protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Aqyoul neighborhood March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A boy fixes covers that were erected to provide protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Aqyoul neighborhood March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Children run across a street to avoid snipers in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Children run across a street to avoid snipers in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Residents run fearing sniper fire in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Residents run fearing sniper fire in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
People walk under curtains which are hung as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, along a damaged street in the besieged area of Homs, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

People walk under curtains which are hung as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, along a damaged street in the besieged area of Homs, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A civilian runs to take cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stationed in Aleppo's historical citadel April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A civilian runs to take cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stationed in Aleppo's historical citadel April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
An injured Free Syrian Army fighter reacts on the ground after being hit by a sniper on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighborhood September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

An injured Free Syrian Army fighter reacts on the ground after being hit by a sniper on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighborhood September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A rebel fighter works on an improvised sniper equipment inside a room where he is taking position at the Handarat frontline near Aleppo Central prison May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A rebel fighter works on an improvised sniper equipment inside a room where he is taking position at the Handarat frontline near Aleppo Central prison May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Rebel fighters walk past blinds erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Salaheddine neighborhood of Aleppo January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Rebel fighters walk past blinds erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Salaheddine neighborhood of Aleppo January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A dog scavenges near a dead body along a deserted street in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus April 30, 2014. The body belongs to Samer El Habet, a mentally ill person who was shot by a sniper loyal to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, after he wandered into the street, unaware of the danger, according to activists. REUTERS/Ammar Al-Bushy

A dog scavenges near a dead body along a deserted street in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus April 30, 2014. The body belongs to Samer El Habet, a mentally ill person who was shot by a sniper loyal to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, after he wandered into the street, unaware of the danger, according to activists. REUTERS/Ammar Al-Bushy
An area controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen through a sniper's scope held for the photographer by a Free Syrian Army fighter in Aleppo's Al-Ezaa neighborhood September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

An area controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen through a sniper's scope held for the photographer by a Free Syrian Army fighter in Aleppo's Al-Ezaa neighborhood September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
