In the sumo ring

A sumo wrestler carries a baby before the tournament. Hakuho Sho became a legend in the sport earlier this year when he wrestled his way into his 33rd championship, the most in sumo's recorded history. His opponent on Friday, Harumafuji Kohei, is one of the four Mongolians attaining the rank of grand champion, yokozuna. There are only 71 yokozunas in the history of professional sumo wrestling, according to the official website of the Japan Sumo Association. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

